LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump china itr blood moon 2025 celebrity news Brazil donald trump china itr blood moon 2025 celebrity news Brazil donald trump china itr blood moon 2025 celebrity news Brazil donald trump china itr blood moon 2025 celebrity news Brazil
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump china itr blood moon 2025 celebrity news Brazil donald trump china itr blood moon 2025 celebrity news Brazil donald trump china itr blood moon 2025 celebrity news Brazil donald trump china itr blood moon 2025 celebrity news Brazil
LIVE TV
Home > India > 'No affidavits received alleging wrongful deletion in 2022 polls': UP CEO on Akhilesh Yadav's 18,000 affidavits claim

'No affidavits received alleging wrongful deletion in 2022 polls': UP CEO on Akhilesh Yadav's 18,000 affidavits claim

'No affidavits received alleging wrongful deletion in 2022 polls': UP CEO on Akhilesh Yadav's 18,000 affidavits claim

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 6, 2025 06:01:08 IST

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 6 (ANI): District Election Officers in Uttar Pradesh have not received the 18,000 affidavits alleging wrongful deletion of voters’ names before the 2022 Assembly elections, said UP Chief Electoral Officer.

Replying to Samajwadi Party MP Akhilesh Yadav’s claim of sending 18,000 affidavits, the CEO said that their office has also not received any affidavit in its original form regarding this matter as of September 4 (Thursday).

Sharing an X post, UP CEO wrote, “It is to be informed regarding the matter of 18 thousand affidavits that this issue pertains to the Election Commission of India and the Chief Electoral Officer of Uttar Pradesh. Upon inquiry with District Election Officers, it has been found that, as of 4 September 2025, not a single affidavit out of the so-called 18 thousand affidavits related to complaints about the wrongful deletion of a large number of voters’ names before the 2022 Legislative Assembly elections has been received in its original form by the District Election Officers of the concerned 33 districts or the Electoral Registration Officers of the concerned 74 assembly constituencies.”

The State Election Commission assured the citizens that the poll body would investigate the matter if any affidavit is received in the future.

“The office of the Chief Electoral Officer of Uttar Pradesh has also not received any affidavit in its original form regarding this matter as of 4 September 2025. As soon as the original affidavits related to this complaint are received, a thorough investigation will be promptly conducted, effective action will be taken, and the general public will be informed,” the X post said.

Akhilesh Yadav shared a media report on X, claiming the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in correcting errors in voter lists.

“When the Jugaad Commission can catch its own scam of 1.25 crore with AI, then why not address the remaining 17,986 affidavits out of the 18,000 given by us after responding to only 14 affidavits?” the SP chief wrote.

In a reply, the UP CEO clarified the difference between the roles and duties of the Election Commission of India (ECI) and the State Election Commission.

UP CEO wrote on X, “The news about identifying and correcting errors in voter lists through AI, i.e., Artificial Intelligence, was published in Uttar Pradesh newspapers in recent days, citing the State Election Commission of Uttar Pradesh. The State Election Commission of Uttar Pradesh is responsible for preparing voter lists related to elections of Panchayati Raj institutions and urban local bodies located in Uttar Pradesh and conducting their elections.”

“In contrast, the Election Commission of India is tasked with preparing and maintaining voter lists related to elections for the Lok Sabha, Legislative Assembly, and Legislative Council, as well as conducting elections for these houses. Often, there is a lack of clarity among the general public and even in the media regarding this distinction, and people are unaware of the differences in the functions of these two commissions,” the X post read.

The social media post said that the reports regarding the correction in voter lists using AI is not related to the ECI.

“Even among government officials and employees, there is frequently a lack of awareness about this distinction. This opportunity is being utilised to highlight this difference. The news about purifying voter lists using AI is not related to the Election Commission of India,” UP CEO wrote.

This came after some media reports claimed the deletion of 1.25 crore names from the electoral roll in UP using AI. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

Tags: aiakhilesh yadavECIup-election-commissionuttar pradesh

RELATED News

MP CM Mohan Yadav transfers Rs 20.6 crore relief fund to farmers for crops damaged by excessive rains, floods
Anti-Sikh riots case: Delhi court allows Sajjan Kumar's plea, directs media houses to file certified copies of news reports
Meet Deepesh Kumari: Pakoda Seller’s Daughter Who Achieved Her IAS Dream Against All Odds
National Herald money laundering case: ED files documents of complaint and ECIR, court asks to supply copies to proposed accused
Maharashtra CM Fadnavis performs Ganesh aarti at his Mumbai residence

LATEST NEWS

Pakistan: Floods force suspension of train operations on five sections in Punjab
"PM Modi responded in best diplomatic fashion to Trump's remarks": Former diplomat KP Fabian
Pakistan Pulls Out of ICC Women’s World Cup Opening Show in India: Reasons Revealed
Rashmika Mandanna Was Once Engaged To THIS Actor But Soon Things Took A Dark Turn And The BREAK-UP Happened
Donald Trump To Attend US Open 2025 Final?
This Country Is Offering Permanent Residency For Under Rs 27000, Indians Can Also Apply, Here’s How
Tshering Wangchuk Sherpa appointed as next Ambassador of India to Vietnam
Donald Tump And Mark Zuckerberg’s Awkward Exchange Caught On Hot Mic, Here’s The Hillarious Confession
US Open 2025 Final, Carlos Alcaraz vs Jannik Sinner In Net Worth Race
Maharashtra CM Fadnavis performs Ganesh aarti at his Mumbai residence
'No affidavits received alleging wrongful deletion in 2022 polls': UP CEO on Akhilesh Yadav's 18,000 affidavits claim

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

'No affidavits received alleging wrongful deletion in 2022 polls': UP CEO on Akhilesh Yadav's 18,000 affidavits claim

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

'No affidavits received alleging wrongful deletion in 2022 polls': UP CEO on Akhilesh Yadav's 18,000 affidavits claim
'No affidavits received alleging wrongful deletion in 2022 polls': UP CEO on Akhilesh Yadav's 18,000 affidavits claim
'No affidavits received alleging wrongful deletion in 2022 polls': UP CEO on Akhilesh Yadav's 18,000 affidavits claim
'No affidavits received alleging wrongful deletion in 2022 polls': UP CEO on Akhilesh Yadav's 18,000 affidavits claim

QUICK LINKS