‘No Bangladeshis…’ BJP Leader And Actor Mithun Chakraborty Counters West Bengal CM

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and actor Mithun Chakraborty on Thursday (July 24, 2025) countered the West Bengal’s Chief Minister and All India Trinamool Congress Mamata Banerjee claims that Bengali migrant workers are being targeted in other states, according to The Times of India. Mithun labelled Mamata’s concerns over the safety of the Bengali-speaking migrants lies and said that he had opened a hotel in Bengaluru where most of the workers were Bengali migrants. The BJP leader added that there were no Bangladeshis. However, he also said that if someone is a Bangladeshi, they will be obviously be identified as Bangladeshi.

Mamata alleges BJP ‘harassing’ Bengali speaking Indians

According to PTI, at the gathering of an inauguration programme of a housing project at New Town in Kolkata, the West Bengal CM alleged that the Bengali speaking migrants working in the BJP ruled states are detained after being branded as Bangladeshis. Mamata alleged that it was a part of the ploy to omit the names of 17 lakh people from the voters list of the state ahead of the Assembly elections due next year. Mamata said that the skilled workers of the West Bengal are taken to the BJP-ruled states when their service is required in various sectors. According to the CM, how can someone be branded as Bangladeshi or Rohingya for speaking in Bengali.

A new development before the 2026 assembly polls

Apart from All India Trinamool Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party, there is a new contender in the 2026 West Bengal assembly polls. According to an India Today report, a Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA, Humayun Kabir, has announced the formation of a new political party which will be launched on January 1, 2026.

