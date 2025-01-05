Home
Sunday, January 5, 2025
'No Children On Stage:' Coldplay Warned Ahead Of Ahmedabad Concert; Strict Guidelines Issued

The District Child Protection Unit (DCPU) in Ahmedabad has issued a stern notice to Coldplay’s lead singer Chris Martin and the event organizers ahead of the band’s highly anticipated concert at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on January 25 and 26.

The District Child Protection Unit (DCPU) in Ahmedabad has issued a stern notice to Coldplay’s lead singer Chris Martin and the event organizers ahead of the band’s highly anticipated concert at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on January 25 and 26. The directive emphasizes child safety and outlines clear rules to be followed during the event.

Notice to Coldplay: No Children on Stage

The DCPU has specifically instructed the organizers and Chris Martin to ensure that children are not involved in any capacity on stage during the concert. Additionally, the notice mandates that no child should be allowed to enter the venue without proper earplugs or hearing protection to guard against potential hearing damage.

Highlighting health risks, the DCPU pointed out that sound levels during concerts can exceed 120 decibels, a level that poses significant harm to children’s auditory health and overall well-being.

Strict Action for Non-Compliance

The DCPU has made it clear that failure to adhere to these guidelines will result in strict legal and administrative action against the organizers. The notice aims to ensure child safety and uphold their rights in high-decibel environments.

Complaint by Sociologist Sparks Action

The notice stems from a complaint filed by Pandit Rao Dharnevar, an Assistant Professor of Sociology from Chandigarh. Dharnevar raised concerns about the physical and mental harm that loud sounds and bright lights at concerts could cause to children.

Speaking to ANI, Dharnevar stated, “Involving children in concerts with loud sounds and bright lights can harm their physical health and mental development.” He further emphasized his dedication to safeguarding children’s rights, indicating plans to take similar actions in the future to ensure their protection.

Previous Actions by Dharnevar Against Artists

This is not the first time Dharnevar has acted to protect children’s rights in the context of musical events. Previously, he filed a complaint against Punjabi singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh regarding his New Year’s Eve concert in Ludhiana.

In response to that complaint, the Deputy Director of the Women and Child Department, Government of Punjab, issued a notice to Ludhiana’s District Commissioner. The notice urged officials to prevent Dosanjh from performing specific songs accused of promoting alcohol, such as Patiala Pegg and 5 Tara Theke. Even modified versions of such songs were discouraged, citing their potential impact on young and impressionable audiences, particularly when underage children are present.

Balancing Entertainment with Responsibility

While the Coldplay concert is expected to draw massive crowds of fans, the recent notice serves as a reminder to prioritize safety and responsibility, especially when children are involved. Events of this scale must strike a balance between entertainment and adherence to public health and child protection standards.

The directive from Ahmedabad’s DCPU has set a precedent for ensuring that concerts and similar events remain safe spaces for all attendees, regardless of their age.

