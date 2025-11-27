LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
india's got latent congress aleema khan Aishwarya rai AADHAAR Deepti Chaurasia dharmendra Afghanistan news afghanistan india's got latent congress aleema khan Aishwarya rai AADHAAR Deepti Chaurasia dharmendra Afghanistan news afghanistan india's got latent congress aleema khan Aishwarya rai AADHAAR Deepti Chaurasia dharmendra Afghanistan news afghanistan india's got latent congress aleema khan Aishwarya rai AADHAAR Deepti Chaurasia dharmendra Afghanistan news afghanistan
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
india's got latent congress aleema khan Aishwarya rai AADHAAR Deepti Chaurasia dharmendra Afghanistan news afghanistan india's got latent congress aleema khan Aishwarya rai AADHAAR Deepti Chaurasia dharmendra Afghanistan news afghanistan india's got latent congress aleema khan Aishwarya rai AADHAAR Deepti Chaurasia dharmendra Afghanistan news afghanistan india's got latent congress aleema khan Aishwarya rai AADHAAR Deepti Chaurasia dharmendra Afghanistan news afghanistan
LIVE TV
Home > India > ‘No Magic Wand To Clean Delhi Air’: CJI Surya Kant Orders For Long-Term Plan Led By Experts, Calls It A Ceremonial Matter

‘No Magic Wand To Clean Delhi Air’: CJI Surya Kant Orders For Long-Term Plan Led By Experts, Calls It A Ceremonial Matter

Delhi AQI: Chief Justice of India Surya Kant on Thursday underscored the limits of judicial intervention in tackling Delhi’s toxic air, stressing that expert-led, long-term solutions not courtroom orders are essential to reverse the capital’s recurring pollution crisis.

‘No Magic Wand To Clean Delhi Air’: CJI Surya Kant Orders For Long-Term Plan Led By Experts, Calls It A Ceremonial Matter (Photo Credit: X)
‘No Magic Wand To Clean Delhi Air’: CJI Surya Kant Orders For Long-Term Plan Led By Experts, Calls It A Ceremonial Matter (Photo Credit: X)

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: November 27, 2025 15:57:04 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

‘No Magic Wand To Clean Delhi Air’: CJI Surya Kant Orders For Long-Term Plan Led By Experts, Calls It A Ceremonial Matter

Delhi AQI: Chief Justice of India Surya Kant on Thursday underscored the limits of judicial intervention in tackling Delhi’s toxic air, stressing that expert-led, long-term solutions not courtroom orders are essential to reverse the capital’s recurring pollution crisis.

“We understand people are suffering across Delhi-NCR. But what magic wand does the judiciary have to permanently fix this? Can the air become clean just because we pass an order?” the CJI asked senior advocate Aparajita Singh, the amicus curiae assisting the court in the pollution case.

The CJI agreed to hear the matter on December 1, but firmly stated that the issue cannot surface only during winter and vanish once the smog lifts.

‘Pollution Hearings Cannot Be Seasonal’

Calling out the yearly pattern of reactive litigation, CJI Kant said the air pollution case had turned into a “ceremonial matter” that appears only around Diwali. He emphasized that the crisis demands regular monitoring and a structured approach rooted in scientific assessment.

Aparajita Singh informed the bench that the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) had recommended several long- and short-term measures, but most remained “on paper”, delivering little on-ground improvement.

Justice Kant noted that while authorities have identified several causes over the years, a complete diagnosis is still missing. Only comprehensive inputs from environmental scientists, domain experts, and policy specialists can generate workable solutions, the bench observed.

“Neither we nor the lawyers are experts. Solutions must come from those who understand the science. The government must ensure proper committees are in place,” the CJI said.

Toxic Air Persists Despite Relaxation In Curbs

Delhi’s air showed no meaningful improvement on Thursday, remaining in the “very poor” category, barely hours after CAQM lifted Stage 3 GRAP restrictions. The city’s AQI stood at 355 at 9 am, far above safe limits, with forecasts offering little hope.

The relaxation raised concerns given that just a week ago, the Supreme Court had urged CAQM to adopt a more proactive posture and tighten measures rather than dilute them prematurely.

The court’s anxiety followed a day of severe pollution that even disrupted judicial functioning. On Wednesday, worsening air quality prompted senior lawyers to seek virtual hearings due to breathing difficulties, with the CJI himself revealing he had struggled with respiratory discomfort after a short evening walk.

Senior advocate Rakesh Dwivedi exited mid-hearing citing chest congestion, while Kapil Sibal warned that conditions were deteriorating annually and urged leniency for older lawyers.

Court Flags Delays, Seeks Accountability From Authorities

The bench of CJI Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi was also hearing a plea highlighting the widening educational gap caused by repeated school closures and online classes during pollution spikes. The court expressed displeasure that despite notices issued in September, neither the Centre nor the Delhi government had filed responses. It directed the Delhi education secretary to appear.

This is not the first time the top court has raised alarm. On November 13, Justice P.S. Narasimha warned of potential permanent health damage, urging lawyers to avoid physical appearances.

Court has continued to monitor the issue for years, recently approving key changes to GRAP that push stricter measures to earlier AQI stages.

READ MORE: DK Shivakumar Vs Siddaramaiah: Karnataka Power Struggle For CM Post Decoded

First published on: Nov 27, 2025 3:57 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: AQI Of Delhi TodayChief Justice of India Surya KantCJI Surya KantCommission for Air Quality ManagementDelhi AQIDelhi PollutionDelhi toxic airSurya Kant

RELATED News

DK Shivakumar Vs Siddaramaiah: Karnataka Power Struggle For CM Post Decoded

How Pollution Fuels India’s Obesity Menace And Diabetes – Based On A New Study

Tomato Prices Spike As Cyclone Damage Triggers Surge; ‘Janata’ Tomatoes Hit Delhi At ₹52/kg As Government Rolls Out Relief Vans

India’s Costliest Number Plate: HR88B8888 Sold For Rs 1.17 Crore In Haryana, Know Who Bought It, And Why This Number Triggered A Bidding War

Cyclone Ditwah After Senyar: IMD Confirms Depression Over Southwest Bay Of Bengal

LATEST NEWS

ASI Guide At Kailasa Temple Sparks Outrage After Saying Maa Parvati ‘Was Characterless,’ Triggers Backlash

Gud Or Desi Khand: What’s The Healthier Pick

Good News For Indian Travellers, Can Now Travel For Winter Holidays To These Visa-Free Countries, They Are…

WPL 2026 Auction: Six Time World Champion Alyssa Healy Remains Unsold

Presenting the Indian Business Excellence Awards 2025 & Global Titan: Company of the Year 2025

India’s Economy Thrives: Inflation Eases, Corporate Performance Strong, Agriculture Promising

Hindi Speaking Couple In Bengaluru Clashes With Kannada Speaking Auto Driver, Ends Up Apologising, Says ‘We Will Learn Kannada Till…’

Perfect Brows for the Perfect Day: Why Every Bride Needs Semi-Permanent Eyebrows

Zohran Mamdani Makes Big Reveal, Shares ‘Weirdest’ Thing He Spotted At White House Before Meeting Trump, It Is…

WPL 2026 Dates Revealed: Opening Match On January 9, Finale On February 5

‘No Magic Wand To Clean Delhi Air’: CJI Surya Kant Orders For Long-Term Plan Led By Experts, Calls It A Ceremonial Matter

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

‘No Magic Wand To Clean Delhi Air’: CJI Surya Kant Orders For Long-Term Plan Led By Experts, Calls It A Ceremonial Matter

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

‘No Magic Wand To Clean Delhi Air’: CJI Surya Kant Orders For Long-Term Plan Led By Experts, Calls It A Ceremonial Matter
‘No Magic Wand To Clean Delhi Air’: CJI Surya Kant Orders For Long-Term Plan Led By Experts, Calls It A Ceremonial Matter
‘No Magic Wand To Clean Delhi Air’: CJI Surya Kant Orders For Long-Term Plan Led By Experts, Calls It A Ceremonial Matter
‘No Magic Wand To Clean Delhi Air’: CJI Surya Kant Orders For Long-Term Plan Led By Experts, Calls It A Ceremonial Matter

QUICK LINKS