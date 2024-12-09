Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, December 9, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Noida International Airport Completes First Flight Validation Test

The Noida International Airport, located in Jewar, Gautam Buddha Nagar district, achieved a key milestone today by successfully conducting its first flight validation test.

Noida International Airport Completes First Flight Validation Test

The Noida International Airport, located in Jewar, Gautam Buddha Nagar district, achieved a key milestone today by successfully conducting its first flight validation test. An IndiGo aircraft, carrying only crew members, departed from Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport and landed smoothly at the new facility.

Set to become operational in April next year, the airport will be the second major aviation hub in the National Capital Region (NCR) after the IGI Airport in Delhi.

Development and Vision

The foundation stone of the airport was laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in November 2021. The project is being developed by Yamuna International Airport Private Limited (YIAPL), a subsidiary of Zurich Airport International AG, in collaboration with Noida International Airport Limited, the implementing agency for the Uttar Pradesh government.

Spread over 1,334 hectares, the airport aims to handle 1.2 crore passengers annually in its initial phase. By the end of the decade, this number is projected to grow to 3 crore and eventually reach 7 crore passengers in subsequent years.

Infrastructure Highlights

  • Runways and Terminal: Initially, one operational runway will serve passengers, with plans for a second in later phases. The terminal will feature 10 aerobridges and three bus gates at launch.
  • Aircraft Parking: The apron area will initially accommodate 28 aircraft, which will expand to 200 spots as traffic increases.
  • Connectivity: The airport is strategically connected to Greater Noida, Noida, and Delhi via the signal-free Yamuna Expressway, ensuring seamless travel for passengers.

Future Prospects

The airport’s development aligns with the region’s rapid growth and aims to boost economic activity while alleviating pressure on Delhi’s IGI Airport. With its strategic location and cutting-edge facilities, the Noida International Airport is poised to become a major aviation hub, enhancing connectivity and infrastructure in western Uttar Pradesh and the NCR.

Also Read: AAP Announces Second List Of Candidates For Delhi Assembly Elections

Filed under

1st flight landing 1st Trial Landing Gautam Buddha Nagar district Noida International Airport

Advertisement

Also Read

‘War Can’t Be Finished:’ Zelensky Rejects Trump’s Call for Ceasefire, Stresses Need for Reliable Peace

‘War Can’t Be Finished:’ Zelensky Rejects Trump’s Call for Ceasefire, Stresses Need for Reliable Peace

Tata Group-Owned Air India Orders Additional 100 Airbus jets

Tata Group-Owned Air India Orders Additional 100 Airbus jets

Controversy Erupts in Karnataka: CM Siddaramaiah Removes Savarkar’s Portrait from Suvarna Soudha – But Why?

Controversy Erupts in Karnataka: CM Siddaramaiah Removes Savarkar’s Portrait from Suvarna Soudha – But Why?

Stan Lee’s House With Three Life-Sized Spider-Man Statues Is Up For Auction, Here’s How Much It Will Cost

Stan Lee’s House With Three Life-Sized Spider-Man Statues Is Up For Auction, Here’s How Much...

All About Alawite Community: History, Religious Beliefs, Influence And More

All About Alawite Community: History, Religious Beliefs, Influence And More

Entertainment

Stan Lee’s House With Three Life-Sized Spider-Man Statues Is Up For Auction, Here’s How Much It Will Cost

Stan Lee’s House With Three Life-Sized Spider-Man Statues Is Up For Auction, Here’s How Much

Is Dhanush Collaborating With Sydney Sweeney On A New Hollywood Film?

Is Dhanush Collaborating With Sydney Sweeney On A New Hollywood Film?

Oscars 2024: ‘Band Of Maharajas’ Nominated For Best Song & Score, Kangana Cheers!

Oscars 2024: ‘Band Of Maharajas’ Nominated For Best Song & Score, Kangana Cheers!

What Is The Controversy With Sai Pallavi’s Amaran Scene And Why Is It Being Removed From Netflix Movie?

What Is The Controversy With Sai Pallavi’s Amaran Scene And Why Is It Being Removed

‘She Needs To Move On’: Internet Reacts As Rekha Talks About Amitabh Bachchan On The Great Indian Kapil Show

‘She Needs To Move On’: Internet Reacts As Rekha Talks About Amitabh Bachchan On The

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Can Weighted Blankets Improve Sleep? What You Need To Know

Can Weighted Blankets Improve Sleep? What You Need To Know

When Simple Pimple Turns Into Skin Cancer: A Wake-Up Call

When Simple Pimple Turns Into Skin Cancer: A Wake-Up Call

How To Enjoy A Memorable Bali Vacation Under Rs 1.30 Lakh

How To Enjoy A Memorable Bali Vacation Under Rs 1.30 Lakh

Create Christmas Magic At Home, Top 3 Winter Interior Decor Ideas

Create Christmas Magic At Home, Top 3 Winter Interior Decor Ideas

The View Of A British Man Living In Delhi

The View Of A British Man Living In Delhi

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox