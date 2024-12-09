Noida International Airport Completes First Flight Validation Test

The Noida International Airport, located in Jewar, Gautam Buddha Nagar district, achieved a key milestone today by successfully conducting its first flight validation test.

The Noida International Airport, located in Jewar, Gautam Buddha Nagar district, achieved a key milestone today by successfully conducting its first flight validation test. An IndiGo aircraft, carrying only crew members, departed from Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport and landed smoothly at the new facility.

Set to become operational in April next year, the airport will be the second major aviation hub in the National Capital Region (NCR) after the IGI Airport in Delhi.

Development and Vision

The foundation stone of the airport was laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in November 2021. The project is being developed by Yamuna International Airport Private Limited (YIAPL), a subsidiary of Zurich Airport International AG, in collaboration with Noida International Airport Limited, the implementing agency for the Uttar Pradesh government.

Spread over 1,334 hectares, the airport aims to handle 1.2 crore passengers annually in its initial phase. By the end of the decade, this number is projected to grow to 3 crore and eventually reach 7 crore passengers in subsequent years.

Infrastructure Highlights

Runways and Terminal: Initially, one operational runway will serve passengers, with plans for a second in later phases. The terminal will feature 10 aerobridges and three bus gates at launch.

Initially, one operational runway will serve passengers, with plans for a second in later phases. The terminal will feature 10 aerobridges and three bus gates at launch. Aircraft Parking: The apron area will initially accommodate 28 aircraft, which will expand to 200 spots as traffic increases.

The apron area will initially accommodate 28 aircraft, which will expand to 200 spots as traffic increases. Connectivity: The airport is strategically connected to Greater Noida, Noida, and Delhi via the signal-free Yamuna Expressway, ensuring seamless travel for passengers.

Future Prospects

The airport’s development aligns with the region’s rapid growth and aims to boost economic activity while alleviating pressure on Delhi’s IGI Airport. With its strategic location and cutting-edge facilities, the Noida International Airport is poised to become a major aviation hub, enhancing connectivity and infrastructure in western Uttar Pradesh and the NCR.

