Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, December 9, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

AAP Announces Second List Of Candidates For Delhi Assembly Elections

The announcement follows AAP's initial list of 11 candidates and comes as preparations intensify for the elections, which are set to take place before February.

AAP Announces Second List Of Candidates For Delhi Assembly Elections

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday unveiled its second list of 20 candidates for the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections. A notable change in this list is the reassignment of former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who will now contest from the Jangpura constituency instead of his traditional Patparganj seat. The Patparganj ticket has been allocated to Avadh Ojha, an educationist and prominent YouTuber who recently joined the party.

The list also features Jitender Singh Shunty and Surender Pal Singh Bittu, both former BJP members who have recently aligned with AAP. Shunty will represent Shahdara, replacing outgoing MLA and Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel. Meanwhile, Bittu has been fielded from Timarpur, taking over the seat previously held by AAP’s chief whip, Dilip Pandey.

Key Highlights of AAP’s Second List:

  • 17 sitting MLAs denied tickets.
  • 17 new faces introduced.
  • Two MLAs shifted to new constituencies.
  • Two MLAs’ sons granted tickets.
  • Deepu Chaudhary, who lost in the previous election, gets another opportunity from Gandhi Nagar.

Notable Candidates and Constituencies:

Constituency Candidate
Narela Dinesh Bhardwaj
Timarpur Surender Pal Singh Bittu
Adarsh Nagar Mukesh Goel
Mundka Jasbir Karala
Mangolpuri Rakesh Jatav Dharamrakshak
Rohini Pradeep Mittal
Chandni Chowk Punardeep Singh Sawhney
Patel Nagar Parvesh Ratan
Madipur Rakhi Bidlan
Janakpuri Pravin Kumar
Bijwasan Surendar Bharadwaj
Palam Joginder Solanki
Jangpura Manish Sisodia
Deoli Prem Kumar Chauhan
Trilokpuri Anjana Parcha
Patparganj Avadh Ojha
Krishna Nagar Vikas Bagga
Gandhi Nagar Naveen Choudhary (Deepu)
Shahdara Jitender Singh Shunty
Mustafabad Adil Ahmad Khan

The announcement follows AAP’s initial list of 11 candidates and comes as preparations intensify for the elections, which are set to take place before February.

Expressing gratitude for his new constituency, Manish Sisodia remarked, “I thank Arvind Kejriwal ji and AAP for entrusting me with the responsibility to represent Jangpura. Patparganj was more than just a constituency; it was the epicenter of Delhi’s education revolution. With Avadh Ojha ji’s entry into the party, I believe Patparganj has found the perfect candidate to continue its journey forward.”

The elections will determine the 70-member Delhi Assembly, with the AAP aiming to retain its stronghold in the capital.

Also Read: Its Pain To See That Parliament Dismiss Was Not A Concern In The 1st Week’: Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankar

Filed under

AAP AAP Announces 2nd list of candidates arvind kejriwal Delhi assmebly election

Advertisement

Also Read

Who Is Bashir Abazayd? The ‘Boy’ Who Started Syrian War

Who Is Bashir Abazayd? The ‘Boy’ Who Started Syrian War

Manipur: Kuki-Zo Council Charts Roadmap for separate administration

Manipur: Kuki-Zo Council Charts Roadmap for separate administration

‘War Can’t Be Finished:’ Zelensky Rejects Trump’s Call for Ceasefire, Stresses Need for Reliable Peace

‘War Can’t Be Finished:’ Zelensky Rejects Trump’s Call for Ceasefire, Stresses Need for Reliable Peace

Tata Group-Owned Air India Orders Additional 100 Airbus jets

Tata Group-Owned Air India Orders Additional 100 Airbus jets

Controversy Erupts in Karnataka: CM Siddaramaiah Removes Savarkar’s Portrait from Suvarna Soudha – But Why?

Controversy Erupts in Karnataka: CM Siddaramaiah Removes Savarkar’s Portrait from Suvarna Soudha – But Why?

Entertainment

Stan Lee’s House With Three Life-Sized Spider-Man Statues Is Up For Auction, Here’s How Much It Will Cost

Stan Lee’s House With Three Life-Sized Spider-Man Statues Is Up For Auction, Here’s How Much

Is Dhanush Collaborating With Sydney Sweeney On A New Hollywood Film?

Is Dhanush Collaborating With Sydney Sweeney On A New Hollywood Film?

Oscars 2024: ‘Band Of Maharajas’ Nominated For Best Song & Score, Kangana Cheers!

Oscars 2024: ‘Band Of Maharajas’ Nominated For Best Song & Score, Kangana Cheers!

What Is The Controversy With Sai Pallavi’s Amaran Scene And Why Is It Being Removed From Netflix Movie?

What Is The Controversy With Sai Pallavi’s Amaran Scene And Why Is It Being Removed

‘She Needs To Move On’: Internet Reacts As Rekha Talks About Amitabh Bachchan On The Great Indian Kapil Show

‘She Needs To Move On’: Internet Reacts As Rekha Talks About Amitabh Bachchan On The

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Can Weighted Blankets Improve Sleep? What You Need To Know

Can Weighted Blankets Improve Sleep? What You Need To Know

When Simple Pimple Turns Into Skin Cancer: A Wake-Up Call

When Simple Pimple Turns Into Skin Cancer: A Wake-Up Call

How To Enjoy A Memorable Bali Vacation Under Rs 1.30 Lakh

How To Enjoy A Memorable Bali Vacation Under Rs 1.30 Lakh

Create Christmas Magic At Home, Top 3 Winter Interior Decor Ideas

Create Christmas Magic At Home, Top 3 Winter Interior Decor Ideas

The View Of A British Man Living In Delhi

The View Of A British Man Living In Delhi

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox