AAP Announces Second List Of Candidates For Delhi Assembly Elections

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday unveiled its second list of 20 candidates for the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections. A notable change in this list is the reassignment of former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who will now contest from the Jangpura constituency instead of his traditional Patparganj seat. The Patparganj ticket has been allocated to Avadh Ojha, an educationist and prominent YouTuber who recently joined the party.

The list also features Jitender Singh Shunty and Surender Pal Singh Bittu, both former BJP members who have recently aligned with AAP. Shunty will represent Shahdara, replacing outgoing MLA and Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel. Meanwhile, Bittu has been fielded from Timarpur, taking over the seat previously held by AAP’s chief whip, Dilip Pandey.

Key Highlights of AAP’s Second List:

17 sitting MLAs denied tickets.

17 new faces introduced.

Two MLAs shifted to new constituencies.

Two MLAs’ sons granted tickets.

Deepu Chaudhary, who lost in the previous election, gets another opportunity from Gandhi Nagar.

Notable Candidates and Constituencies:

Constituency Candidate Narela Dinesh Bhardwaj Timarpur Surender Pal Singh Bittu Adarsh Nagar Mukesh Goel Mundka Jasbir Karala Mangolpuri Rakesh Jatav Dharamrakshak Rohini Pradeep Mittal Chandni Chowk Punardeep Singh Sawhney Patel Nagar Parvesh Ratan Madipur Rakhi Bidlan Janakpuri Pravin Kumar Bijwasan Surendar Bharadwaj Palam Joginder Solanki Jangpura Manish Sisodia Deoli Prem Kumar Chauhan Trilokpuri Anjana Parcha Patparganj Avadh Ojha Krishna Nagar Vikas Bagga Gandhi Nagar Naveen Choudhary (Deepu) Shahdara Jitender Singh Shunty Mustafabad Adil Ahmad Khan

The announcement follows AAP’s initial list of 11 candidates and comes as preparations intensify for the elections, which are set to take place before February.

Expressing gratitude for his new constituency, Manish Sisodia remarked, “I thank Arvind Kejriwal ji and AAP for entrusting me with the responsibility to represent Jangpura. Patparganj was more than just a constituency; it was the epicenter of Delhi’s education revolution. With Avadh Ojha ji’s entry into the party, I believe Patparganj has found the perfect candidate to continue its journey forward.”

The elections will determine the 70-member Delhi Assembly, with the AAP aiming to retain its stronghold in the capital.

