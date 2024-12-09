‘Its Pain To See That Parliament Dismiss Was Not A Concern In The 1st Week’: Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankar

Amid the ongoing disruptions in the Rajya Sabha, Chairman Jagdeep Dhankar expressed his frustration with the lack of cooperation in ensuring smooth functioning of the session.

Amid the ongoing disruptions in the Rajya Sabha, Chairman Jagdeep Dhankar expressed his frustration with the lack of cooperation in ensuring smooth functioning of the session. The chaos led to a heated exchange between the Chairman and Congress leader Pramod Tiwari.

Tiwari, raising a point of order, pointed out the disruption caused by the ruling party, which he claimed was preventing the proceedings from moving forward during the Zero Hour. He said, “The whole country is watching as your orders are being ignored, and the ruling party is not allowing the proceedings to continue during Zero Hour. It is clear that the government is not allowing the house to function.”

Responding to the ongoing disturbances, Dhankar commented, “We began this session marking the 4th quarter of the century of adopting our Constitution. And yet, throughout the week, Parliament has been unable to function properly. I urged everyone to avoid paralyzing the house, but unfortunately, no one listened.”

From the chair, I seek to reflect upon a historic milestone in our country’s journey towards democracy. The first sitting of Constituent Assembly of India was held on this day in 1946, says RS Chairman in #Rajyasabha @VPIndia Watch Full Remarks here: https://t.co/9zNNhYHKfX pic.twitter.com/zGaif2kga1 — SansadTV (@sansad_tv) December 9, 2024

Sanjay Singh, another member of the Rajya Sabha, added his thoughts, referring to BJP leader Nadda’s earlier proposal that Zero Hour and Question Hour should always proceed without interruptions. Singh stated, “These matters are extremely important, and members have expressed that agreement. As long as there is no disruption, the house should continue its functioning.”

In a direct response to Singh’s comments, Dhankar expressed his frustration, saying, “It pains me to see that the very point you are raising today was something you completely overlooked in the first week.” His remark highlighted the contradiction between the current appeal for order and previous actions that led to the disruption.

This exchange reflects the growing frustration among Parliamentarians as repeated disruptions have hindered the legislative work, with leaders from all sides calling for a more productive and uninterrupted functioning of the house.

