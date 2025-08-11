LIVE TV
Home > India > 'Not Political, But Its Fight To Save Democracy': Rahul Gandhi Thanks His Fellow MPs In Vote Chori Protest

Rahul Gandhi Vote Chori protest: Congress leader and Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi joined the INDIA bloc protest agaisnt Bihar SIR 'Vote Chori'. The Delhi Police detained all MPs of the INDI alliance when they were going to meet the Election Commission.

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Published: August 11, 2025 16:24:00 IST

Rahul Gandhi Vote Chori protest: Congress leader and Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi joined the INDIA bloc protest agaisnt Bihar SIR – ‘Vote Chori’. The Delhi Police detained all MPs of the INDI alliance when they were going to meet the Election Commission.

He made the statement after being taken into custody during the protest against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Bihar. 

Gandhi posted his remarks on social media platform X, highlighting that the MPs wanted to present their concerns to the Election Commission regarding alleged irregularities in the voter list.

Gandhi Calls Protest a Fight to Protect Democracy

Rahul Gandhi wrote on X, “Today, when we were going to meet the Election Commission, all the MPs of the INDIA alliance were stopped and taken into custody. The truth of vote theft is now before the country. This fight is not political—it is a fight to protect democracy, the Constitution, and the right to ‘one person, one vote.’ The united opposition and every voter in the country demands: a clean and transparent voter list. And, we will secure this right at all costs.”

Akhilesh Yadav Jumps Over Barricades: 

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Monday was seen jumping over barricades as Delhi Police stopped the INDIA bloc MPs from marching to the Election Commission’s office in protest of Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in poll-bound Bihar and allegations of “voter fraud” during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister could be seen climbing over the barricades, installed by the police to block the protesting MPs. Akhilesh Yadav jumped to the other side to continue the protest.

“They are using the police to stop us,” Akhilesh Yadav shouted after crossing the barricades.
Congress MP Syed Naseer Hussain said that the police are “arresting” the MPs trying to march toward the Election Commission’s office at Nirvachan Sadan.

