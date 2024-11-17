NPP Withdraws Its Support From BJP-Led Govt In Manipur Over Fresh Violence

Manipur remains gripped by violence, and the political instability only deepens with each passing day. The BJP-led government faces increasing opposition and scrutiny, while local and national actors call for a resolution to the ongoing crisis.

The political crisis in Manipur escalated on Sunday as the National People’s Party (NPP) withdrew its support from the BJP-led government, citing the government’s failure to restore normalcy amid ongoing violence. This development comes as unrest continues to rock the state, with incidents of arson, vandalism, and escalating ethnic tensions.

Fresh Violence in Manipur as Tensions Escalate

The violence in Manipur reached new heights on Sunday, with Congress and BJP offices in Jiribam, a hill district, being ransacked by unidentified mobs. An earlier discovery of an unidentified body in the district fueled further tensions, while a BJP MLA’s ancestral house in Imphal Valley was vandalized. Additionally, the house of Ashab Uddin, the Independent MLA of Jiribam, was attacked.

This followed a day of intense unrest, with irate mobs setting fire to the residences of three BJP legislators, including a senior minister, and a Congress MLA. These incidents occurred despite the imposition of an indefinite curfew in parts of Imphal Valley. On Saturday evening, security forces successfully repelled an attempt to storm the ancestral residence of Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh, highlighting the volatile nature of the situation.

NPP Withdraws Support, Citing Government’s Inaction

Amid this growing chaos, the NPP, which holds seven seats in the 60-member Manipur Assembly, announced it was withdrawing its support for the BJP-led government. In a statement, the NPP expressed its frustration, accusing Chief Minister N Biren Singh’s government of “completely failing” to address the crisis or restore peace in the state.

Despite the NPP’s decision, the BJP government remains largely unaffected, as the party holds a commanding majority with 32 seats in the Assembly, supplemented by the support of five MLAs from the Naga People’s Front (NPF) and six from JD(U).

NPP Cites Rising Casualties and Unrest

The NPP’s letter to BJP President J P Nadda painted a grim picture of the situation in Manipur. The party emphasized the ongoing violence and loss of innocent lives, as well as the immense suffering endured by the people of the state. The NPP’s decision to withdraw support reflects its growing concern over the ethnic violence and displacement caused by the ongoing conflict.

The letter, signed by NPP leadership, read: “In light of the rising casualties and the state’s complete inability to restore normalcy, the National People’s Party has decided to withdraw its support to the Biren Singh government with immediate effect.”

Ethnic Clashes and Disappearances Fueling Protests

In the latest development, the disappearance of six individuals from a displacement camp in Jiribam sparked fresh protests. The disappearances followed a violent gunfight between armed groups and security forces that resulted in the deaths of 10 Kuki youths.

On Sunday, the bodies of two of the missing individuals were found floating in the Barak River, in Assam’s Cachar district. Earlier, the bodies of three others from the same group were recovered from the Jiri River and transported to Silchar Medical College and Hospital for autopsy.

Kuki People’s Alliance (KPA) Withdrawal Adds to Instability

The Kuki People’s Alliance (KPA), which had initially supported the BJP government, also withdrew its support earlier due to the escalating ethnic violence in the region. This withdrawal has added to the growing political instability in the state, which is struggling to recover from months of clashes between the Meitei and Kuki communities.

Political Landscape in Manipur

With Congress holding five seats and three Independent MLAs in the Assembly, the BJP’s hold on power remains secure for now. However, the state’s ongoing unrest and the NPP’s withdrawal signal a deeper crisis that may further challenge the political status quo. The BJP’s internal divisions and external pressures from ethnic groups continue to fuel uncertainty, leaving the future of Manipur’s governance in question.

Manipur remains gripped by violence, and the political instability only deepens with each passing day. The BJP-led government faces increasing opposition and scrutiny, while local and national actors call for a resolution to the ongoing crisis. The NPP’s withdrawal is just the latest sign that the state’s situation is growing more complex, with no clear path to peace or stability in sight.