NRC Notice To Bengal’s Resident Living For 50 Years: Mamata Banerjee Slams Assam Tribunal

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on tuesday expressed shock over a notice issued by the Foreigners Tribunal in Assam to a long-time resident of Cooch Behar. In a post on social media platform X, Banerjee stated that the tribunal served an NRC notice to Uttam Kumar Brajabasi, a Rajbanshi man who has resided in Dinhata, Cooch Behar, for more than 50 years. Despite submitting valid identity documents, Brajabasi reportedly faces harassment on suspicion of being a “foreigner/illegal migrant,” she added.

Mamata Terms NRC Move an Assault on Democracy

Mamata Banerjee described the development as a “systematic assault on democracy” and criticised the BJP-led government in Assam for its actions. She accused the ruling party of trying to extend the National Register of Citizens (NRC) process to West Bengal, where, she noted, the BJP holds no jurisdiction. According to her, the notice reflects a “premeditated attempt to intimidate, disenfranchise, and target marginalised communities” in the state.

I am shocked and deeply disturbed to learn that the Foreigners Tribunal in Assam has issued an NRC notice to Uttam Kumar Brajabasi, a Rajbanshi, resident of Dinhata in Cooch Behar for over 50 years. Despite furnishing valid identity documents, he is being harassed on suspicion of… — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) July 8, 2025

CM Accuses BJP of Undermining Constitutional Protections

The West Bengal Chief Minister alleged that the move demonstrates “unconstitutional overreach” by the BJP and described it as “anti-people.” She claimed that such actions aim to dismantle democratic safeguards and erase the identity of Bengal’s people. “This exposes BJP’s dangerous agenda of bulldozing democratic safeguards,” she wrote in her post, adding that the people of Bengal would not allow such violations to go unchallenged.

Mamata Calls for Opposition Unity Against BJP

In her concluding remarks, Mamata Banerjee called for solidarity among Opposition parties to counter what she described as the BJP’s “divisive and oppressive machinery.” She urged political parties across the spectrum to come together to resist what she views as an assault on India’s constitutional integrity. “This alarming situation calls for urgent unity among all Opposition parties,” Banerjee posted.

