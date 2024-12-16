NSA Ajit Doval To Visit China: Agenda Explained

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval is set to visit China on December 17, 2024, for crucial talks with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi. The visit, following their September meeting in Russia, is expected to address a range of strategic issues, including regional security concerns and the ongoing disengagement along the Line of Actual Control.

National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval is scheduled to visit China on December 17, 2024. During this trip, Doval is expected to meet with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Beijing. The two leaders had previously met on September 12, 2024, in St. Petersburg, Russia. It is believed that their earlier discussions helped lay the groundwork for the disengagement framework along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), which was implemented in October.

Focus on Diplomatic Success

Ajit Doval has built a reputation for achieving success in his diplomatic missions, and this visit to Beijing is no exception. His ability to handle high-stakes situations has raised questions about the objectives of this particular visit. Analysts are speculating whether Doval will address broader regional challenges, including issues related to Bangladesh and Pakistan, during his talks with Chinese officials.

Doval, who has been appointed NSA three times under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government, plays a crucial role in shaping India’s national security strategy. His quiet, behind-the-scenes approach often leaves the media and public speculating about his objectives. His upcoming visit to China is likely to be no different, with some wondering whether he will raise concerns regarding Bangladesh’s anti-India policies under the leadership of Prime Minister Yunus.

Will Ajit Doval Raise Issue Of Security Concerns in Bangladesh?

There have been ongoing concerns about the presence of terrorist groups in Bangladesh, particularly the Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army (ARSA). These groups, along with operatives from Pakistan’s intelligence agency ISI and highly trained Pakistani terrorists, have reportedly taken shelter in Bangladesh. The growing presence of such groups is seen as a potential threat to regional security, with the possibility of terrorism spreading from West Bengal to Northeast India.

In addition to this, there are ongoing issues related to the St. Martin Island in Bangladesh, which has been a point of contention between Bangladesh and China. It is speculated that Doval may raise these concerns during his discussions in Beijing.

Ajit Doval Past Diplomatic Achievements

Ajit Doval has a history of navigating complex security challenges with success. From the dramatic rescue of Indian nurses trapped by ISIS in Tikrit to the signing of the ambitious iCET agreement with the United States, Doval has consistently delivered on missions that were once deemed impossible. Given his track record, expectations are high that he will take concrete steps to address the security concerns surrounding Bangladesh and its growing ties with terrorist groups.

Doval’s visit is being conducted under the Special Representatives Mechanism, which means that key issues related to the LAC, such as Depsang and Demchok, will also be discussed during his visit. The ongoing border dispute and the need for continued dialogue on these sensitive issues are expected to be a focal point of the discussions.

