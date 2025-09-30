Obscene Messages, Chats With Women, Airhostess Photos Found On Chaitanyanand Saraswati’s Phone

The police investigation into self-styled godman Chaitanyanand Saraswati, arrested for sexually harassing at least 17 students at a private institute in Delhi, has uncovered disturbing digital evidence. According to officials, the 62-year-old’s phone contained chats with multiple women, photographs with airhostesses, and screenshots of display pictures of several women.

Quoting a senior police officer, PTI reported that Saraswati allegedly used the chats to lure women with false promises, while his aides played a key role in silencing victims. Two women employees of the institute have already been confronted for allegedly threatening female students to delete obscene messages sent by the accused.

Confrontation and Lack of Cooperation

Saraswati, the former chairman of the Sri Sharada Institute of Indian Management Research in Vasant Kunj, was taken to the campus to identify locations where he allegedly targeted victims. Police say he has not been cooperating during interrogation and continues to give evasive replies despite being shown evidence. Officers further noted that he has shown no remorse for his actions.

Pattern of Harassment and Threats

The probe has also revealed shocking details of how students were coerced. Some women were allegedly forced to change their names, travel abroad, or visit Saraswati’s private room, while others were threatened with suspension, expulsion, or withholding of degrees if they resisted his sexual advances or refused to comply with obscene WhatsApp and SMS messages.

Institutional Collusion

According to the FIR, senior staff members, including an Associate Dean, allegedly facilitated Saraswati’s abuse by dismissing complaints and creating an environment of fear. Parents were prevented from intervening, leaving students too scared to report incidents.

Long History of Allegations

The police also highlighted that this case follows two previous molestation complaints against Saraswati, in 2009 and 2016, pointing to a decade-long pattern of abuse. Meanwhile, financial irregularities linked to a trust worth ₹122 crore are also under investigation.

Raids and Institutional Response

Saraswati was arrested earlier this month in Agra after evading authorities for nearly a month, frequently changing his appearance and hideouts. Raids are ongoing across states, and a lookout circular has been issued. In the wake of the revelations, the Sri Sringeri Sharada Peetham has distanced itself from Saraswati, calling his actions illegal, inappropriate, and against its principles.

