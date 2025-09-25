LIVE TV
Home > India > 'Come To My Room, No Money Needed': Delhi Godman Swami Chaitanyananda Saraswati's Exploitation Of Female Students Unveiled

'Come To My Room, No Money Needed': Delhi Godman Swami Chaitanyananda Saraswati's Exploitation Of Female Students Unveiled

Swami Chaitanyananda Saraswati, Delhi godman, allegedly harassed female students for 16 years, using threats, obscene messages, and staff complicity; currently absconding, police raids underway.

Delhi godman's 16-year harassment scandal of female students shocks the city (Photo: X/Canva)
Delhi godman’s 16-year harassment scandal of female students shocks the city (Photo: X/Canva)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: September 25, 2025 11:22:33 IST

New information has come to light in the sexual harassment case against Swami Chaitanyananda Saraswati, director of the Sri Sharada Institute of Indian Management in Vasant Kunj, Delhi. In the FIR, Saraswati, along with some of his associates, harassed girls students on a large scale by sexually harassing them and mentally abusing them for 16 years primarily targeting students belonging to Economically Weaker Sections (EWS).

In a particularly frightening message, Saraswati enticed a student with: “Come to my room… I’ll take you on a trip abroad, you won’t have to pay anything.” The FIR states that EWS students were routinely summoned to his quarters at late hours at night, and secret cameras were installed in the girls’ hostel in the name of security.

Some female students were forced to change their names against their will, travel abroad, and visit the Swami’s private room. Others were threatened with suspension, expulsion, or withholding of degrees and documents if they resisted his sexual advances or did not comply with obscene WhatsApp and SMS messages.

FIR reveals shocking details

Tragically, the FIR also identifies staff members, such as the Associate Dean, who reportedly coerced students into compliance and dismissed complaints, in an atmosphere of fear and coercion. Parents were allegedly kept from intervening, such that students were scared to come forward in person. Most female students are afraid for their safety and are reluctant to provide testimony in person.

Swami Chaitanyananda Saraswati is on the run as of now, with raids being conducted in various states and a lookout circular being issued. The matter, registered at Vasant Kunj (North) police station, involves charges of sexual harassment, criminal intimidation, and insulting the modesty of women.

After these findings, the Sri Sringeri Sharada Peetham-associated institute has formally distanced itself from Saraswati, terming his actions illegal, inappropriate, and against the interests of the Peetham.

The case is the second of two earlier molestation complaints filed against Saraswati in 2009 and 2016, showing a trend of unrestrained abuse for more than a decade. Officials remain on the lookout for the extent of harassment and collusion by employees.

Tags: Delhi assault caseDelhi Godman caseSwami Chaitanyananda Saraswati

‘Come To My Room, No Money Needed’: Delhi Godman Swami Chaitanyananda Saraswati’s Exploitation Of Female Students Unveiled

