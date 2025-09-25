LIVE TV
Home > India > Watch: Agni-Prime Missile Successfully Launched From Rail-Based System In India

Watch: Agni-Prime Missile Successfully Launched From Rail-Based System In India

India successfully test-fires the Agni-Prime missile from a first-of-its-kind rail-based mobile launcher, covering up to 2,000 km. The test enhances missile mobility, operational flexibility, and positions India among select nations with on-the-move launch capability.

India Successfully Tests Agni-Prime Missile from Rail-Based Launcher ( Photo: X/@rajnathsingh)
India Successfully Tests Agni-Prime Missile from Rail-Based Launcher ( Photo: X/@rajnathsingh)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: September 25, 2025 10:03:33 IST

India marked a major achievement in its strategic defense capabilities on Thursday by successfully test-firing the Agni-Prime missile from a rail-based mobile launch system for the first time. The launch, conducted by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), was described as a “first-of-its-kind” success by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, which reflects India’s ingenuity in missile mobility and deterrent capability. 

Game-Changing Rail Mobility The test was carried out with static train coaches equipped with a bespoke rail-based launcher. In contrast to traditional road-based launchers, the railway system can travel freely throughout the nation’s rail network without advanced hindrances. This innovation provides cross-country mobility, quick reaction time, and lowered visibility greatly increasing India’s operational flexibility and deterrence posture.

Defense officials pointed out that the system enables India’s military to fire missiles at short notice from essentially any point on the rail grid, making it more difficult for enemies to locate or anticipate missile deployments. Features of Agni-Prime Missile The Agni-Prime is a state-of-the-art, next-generation intermediate-range ballistic missile (IRBM) that has a strike range of 2,000 kilometres.



Rajnath Singh wrote “The first-of-its-kind launch carried out from specially designed Rail based Mobile Launcher, has the capability to move on Rail network without any pre-conditions that allows User to have a cross country mobility and launch within a short reaction time with reduced visibility”.

With state-of-the-art guidance and propulsion technology, it provides improved precision, reliability, and efficiency over its predecessors in the Agni family. The officials also confirmed that the rail-based canisterised launch technology demonstrated in this test may be extended to other Agni-class missiles as well in the future. 

India Enters Exclusive Club of Nations Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated DRDO, the Strategic Forces Command (SFC), and the armed forces over the successful test. He stressed that the achievement puts India in an exclusive group of nations that have the capability of a canisterised missile launch system from an on-the-move rail network. 

Congrats to DRDO, Strategic Forces Command and the Armed Forces on conduct of successful test of Agni-Prime Intermediate Range Missile. This rail-based launch first of its kind enhances India’s deterrence capability,” Singh wrote. Strengthening India’s Strategic Arsenal With the successful trial of the Agni-Prime missile from the rail-based mobile launcher, India has infused a strong new element in its strategic weapon armory. The development not only enhances the country’s mobility of missiles but also increases its quick response and survivability in any conflict situation.

ALSO READ: Who Is Sonam Wangchuk? Innovator, Educator, Activist And The Voice Of Ladakh’s Protest Movement

Tags: Agni-Prime Missile Testrajnath singh

