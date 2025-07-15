Odisha Girl Self-Immolation Case: Former FM College Student Alleges ‘Deep Conspiracy’ | NewsX Exclusive

In a shocking development in the Odisha girl self-immolation case, former students alleged a deep-rooted conspiracy behind the incident. The case took a new turn as the students questioned the official narrative, demanding a thorough and impartial investigation.

A 20-year-old student from Fakir Mohan Autonomous College in the Balasore district set herself on fire, after allegedly being subjected to sustained sexual harassment from the Head of Department of her college. The girl succumbed to her injuries on July 14th, after being on a ventilator for three days. The professor involved in the case has now been arrested.

The incident stirred public outrage across the state. Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Manjhi has expressed deep sorrow and assured action, but the opposition has called it an institutional failure.

Alleging irregularities in the complaint committee, Subra Sambit Nayak, a final year student of FM College, said, “On the 29th, we found out that all this had been happening to our sister (20-year-old student) for six months. When the Internal Complaint Committee form was submitted, there were a lot of irregularities in the complaint committee. Then, the committee gave their report to the principal, but the principal didn’t make it public.”

“But on July 1st, no one knew anything about the incident. Then, something happened on the morning of the 1st involving like 60 or 70 students who went to the principal with complaints in favour of the HOD and against the girl.

“But when the whole issue was looked into to find out who was behind it, it turned out it wasn’t the HOD himself, but some of his students who are leaders of the National Students’ Union of India. They have been continuously spreading false and wrong things about our sister on social media, saying all this is just politics, “She added.

Narrating the incident, she said, “So, here’s what happened: the investigation went on for five days, but the diary was only kept for three days. And the three students were only part of the investigation for one day. The rest of the report was submitted to the principal, but only two students signed it. One student didn’t sign the report at all.”

He further said to NewsX, “When the report was opened and read, none of the statements from the girl or her father were included in it. Only one or two statements from the girl were taken, and the rest of it was all about the HOD, making it seem like no one else matters. They completely built up the HOD’s side of the story.”

