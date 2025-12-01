LIVE TV
Odisha Shocker: 18-Year-Old Student Of A Private University Found Dead in Hostel Room, Investigation Intensifies

Odisha Shocker: 18-Year-Old Student Of A Private University Found Dead in Hostel Room, Investigation Intensifies

An 18-year-old KIIT University student, Rahul Yadav, was found dead in his hostel room, triggering a police investigation and heightened security on campus. Authorities recovered his phone and laptop while probing the case as an unnatural death.

Student found dead in hostel room of private university (REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE)
Student found dead in hostel room of private university (REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE)

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: December 1, 2025 21:15:43 IST

Odisha Shocker: 18-Year-Old Student Of A Private University Found Dead in Hostel Room, Investigation Intensifies

A first-year Computer Science student of Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) University in Bhubaneswar was found dead in his hostel room late on Sunday night, prompting an investigation by Infocity Police and the deployment of additional security near the campus.

The deceased has been identified as Rahul Yadav, 18, a resident of Raigad in Chhattisgarh, who was studying computer science engineering in the private institute, police said.

According to a press release by the Police Commissionerate, Bhubaneswar-Cuttack, authorities received information at around 10:45 pm on November 30 that the student had been found hanging in his room at KP 7 AB, Campus 10. Police immediately reached the spot and opened the room, which was locked from the inside. A case of unnatural death has been registered.

Rahul was taken to KIMS Hospital, where he was declared dead. Police said that scientific and investigating officers examined the scene, and Rahul’s mobile phone and laptop were seized as part of the investigation.

Senior officers, including the Commissioner of Police, visited the spot room and interacted with students to gather preliminary information about the circumstances leading up to the incident. The room has been sealed pending further inquiry.

Rahul’s family members from Raigarh, Chhattisgarh, were promptly informed and are now in Bhubaneswar.

Speaking to ANI, Harish Kumar Yadav, the student’s cousin, said, “We don’t know what happened. The post-mortem is ongoing. Then we will take the body back home.”

Rahul’s maternal grandfather, Shanti Lal Yadav, told ANI, “We learned about this after 10.30 pm yesterday… We will take his body back to the village. His father is in Raigarh, but he is paralysed. His mother is here. She is a teacher.”

Meanwhile, the police said the law and order situation is under control. A platoon force, along with officers, has been deployed near the hostel on November 30 and December 1 night, said a press release.

The investigation into the circumstances surrounding the student’s death is ongoing.

Earlier in May, a Nepal student was found dead in her hostel room in KIIT, making it the second case of a student from a neighbouring country found dead in the institute within three months.

In February, another student also from Nepal had died at the same university.

(With inputs from ANI)

First published on: Dec 1, 2025 9:15 PM IST
Odisha Shocker: 18-Year-Old Student Of A Private University Found Dead in Hostel Room, Investigation Intensifies

Odisha Shocker: 18-Year-Old Student Of A Private University Found Dead in Hostel Room, Investigation Intensifies
Odisha Shocker: 18-Year-Old Student Of A Private University Found Dead in Hostel Room, Investigation Intensifies
Odisha Shocker: 18-Year-Old Student Of A Private University Found Dead in Hostel Room, Investigation Intensifies
Odisha Shocker: 18-Year-Old Student Of A Private University Found Dead in Hostel Room, Investigation Intensifies

