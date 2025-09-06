"Once again trying to create unrest in Bihar": Dy CM Sinha compares Lalu Yadav with "Dhritarashtra, blinded by affection of his sons"

Begusarai (Bihar) [India], September 6 (ANI): Bihar Deputy CM Vijay Kumar Sinha on Saturday lashed out at Rashtriya Janata Dal supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav, accusing him of trying to create unrest in Bihar and disrupt social harmony.

Sinha’s remarks come in response to Yadav’s jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, where he questioned his intentions to set up factories in Gujarat while seeking votes in Bihar.

“Those who forced Biharis to migrate and ruined Bihar are now at their final stage. Like Dhritarashtra, blinded by affection for his sons, they are once again trying to create unrest in Bihar and disrupt social harmony to destroy the state. But now, Biharis will not tolerate it,” Vijay Kumar Sinha told reporters.

Sinha claimed that those who forced Biharis to migrate and ruined Bihar are now at their final stage and are trying to create unrest in the state. He emphasised that Biharis will no longer tolerate this and will move forward towards peace, prosperity, and a developed Bihar with social harmony.

“Now, Biharis will move forward towards peace, prosperity, and a developed Bihar with social harmony. The dream that has begun to be realised through the commitment of the country’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bihar’s Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will now be fulfilled,” he said.

This comes after Lalu Prasad Yadav shared an ‘X’ post on September 5 targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alleging that he discriminated against Bihar and moved factories to Gujarat.

“Hey Modi ji, Do you want victory from Bihar and give the factory in Gujarat? This Gujarati formula won’t work in Bihar!,” RJD supremo posted on X.

RJD leader and Lalu Yadav’s son, Tejashwi Yadav also chimed in earlier, suggesting that the people of Bihar are not made for labor work and that the state’s issues, such as poverty, unemployment, crime, migration, and poor health and education systems, need to be addressed.

“Modi Ji! Bihar will not fall for your false promises. This time’s issue is poverty, unemployment, crime, migration, better health and education system! You want victory from Bihar and will set up factories in Gujarat! The people of Bihar are not made for labor work,” Tejashwi Yadav posted on X.

Notably, the political row between the two sides began with a now-deleted post by the Kerala Congress unit, which compared Bihar to bidis (tobacco products) in the context of GST reforms. The post sparked outrage among Bihar leaders, with BJP and JD(U) leaders accusing Congress of insulting the state and its people.

Bihar BJP president Dilip Jaiswal called the Congress post “an insult to Biharis,” while Union Minister Nityanand Rai said that people of Bihar will teach a lesson to those who hurt their self-respect.

JD(U) MP Sanjay Jha demanded a response from opposition leader Tejashwi Yadav, asking whether Bihar should be equated with bidi. Another JD(U) spokesperson, Neeraj Kumar, also sought a response from Yadav.

The Bihar elections are expected to be held later this year, in October or November; however, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has not yet announced an official date.

While the NDA, comprising the BJP, JD(U), and LJP, aims to continue its tenure in Bihar, the INDIA bloc, comprising the RJD, Congress, and left parties, seeks to oust Nitish Kumar.

In the current Bihar Assembly of 243 members, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) consists of 131, with the BJP having 80 MLAs, JD(U)-45, HAM(S)-4, with the support of 2 Independent Candidates.

The Opposition’s INDIA Bloc comprises 111 members, with the RJD leading with 77 MLAs, followed by Congress with 19, CPI(ML) with 11, CPI(M) with 2, and CPI with 2. (ANI)

