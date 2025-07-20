One Bride, Two Brothers: A Rare Polyandry Wedding in Himachal’s Shillai Village

In a striking mix of tradition and agreement, Shillai village in Himachal Pradesh recently saw an extraordinary wedding where two brothers Pradeep and Kapil Negi tied the knot with the same woman, Sunita Chauhan. The three-day festivities, brimming with traditional music, dance, and time-honored customs, showcased the Hatti tribe’s historic polyandry custom, referred to locally as Jodidara or Jajda.

While contemporary Indian law does not formally acknowledge polyandrous unions, some tribal practices in Himachal continue to be honored under state customs. In this instance, both siblings and Sunita affirmed that the choice was completely reciprocal. There was no force; it was merely a profound cultural decision handed down through the ages.

What is the meaning of polyandry?

Polyandry refers to a marriage system in which a woman has concurrent spouses who are multiple men. Although uncommon globally, this practice has historically been preserved by the Hatti community in Himachal Pradesh. It is fundamentally integrated into the tribe’s lifestyle and emphasizes their distinct social and economic situations.

Although polyandrous unions lack official recognition in Indian law, the practice persists in tribal regions through customary habits and local traditions.

The Importance of Polyandry in Trans-Giri Today

The polyandrous tradition of the Hatti community was historically based on practicality. Having one wife among brothers guaranteed that ancestral land stayed whole, preventing the splitting of scarce farming areas in the rough landscape. This setup additionally supported family cohesion and made household administration easier.

While these arrangements are uncommon now, they previously provided a viable answer to economic and geographical conditions. In remote villages, where resources and land were scarce, polyandry wasn’t merely a custom—it was a means of survival.

A Commemoration of Heritage, Agreement & Continuity

What set this wedding apart was not merely the venue it was the festivities themselves. In contrast to numerous polyandrous relationships that occur discreetly, this one was celebrated openly and happily. Numerous villagers participated in the celebrations, observing as Sunita and her two grooms performed ancient traditions beneath the wide sky. Folk melodies resonated across the hills, and the community welcomed the occasion with pride.

Nevertheless, seniors and cultural commentators observe that polyandry is on the wane. As mindsets shift, education rises, and urban migration occurs, numerous younger families are departing from conventional setups. However, this wedding exemplifies how heritage and contemporary values can live together.

