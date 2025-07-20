Open To Discuss ‘Operation Sindoor’ :Kiren Rijiju After All Party Meet, A Day Ahead Of Monsoon Session

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju on Sunday confirmed that the government is ready to hold discussions on key national issues, including Operation Sindoor, during the monsoon session of Parliament, which begins Monday.

He made this statement during an all-party meeting held ahead of the session. Rijiju emphasized the need for cooperation between the government and the Opposition to ensure that the Parliament functions smoothly throughout the session. He urged all parties to work together for constructive debates and meaningful proceedings in both Houses.

VIDEO | Here’s what Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) said on all party meeting: “54 members have participated in the all party meeting today. It was a very positive session. All party leaders gave their inputs. We have noted their inputs. We have… pic.twitter.com/kdsxwHRVXt — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 20, 2025

Discussions to Be Finalized by Business Advisory Committee

Kiren Rijiju explained that any decision regarding the discussions and topics to be taken up will be decided by the Business Advisory Committee (BAC). He said, “I cannot make any announcement at the moment because the demands and issues raised today by both opposition parties and the ruling alliance will now be taken up in the BAC.” He further added that the final decision will be made during a meeting chaired by the Rajya Sabha Chairman and the Lok Sabha Speaker.

Right to Raise Issues Will Be Respected, Says Minister

The Union Minister also made it clear that members have the right to submit notices and request discussions in Parliament. He said, “As for notices submitted by members, we cannot deny them. Requesting a discussion is every member’s right, and we cannot refuse that.” Rijiju’s statement assures that the government will give due consideration to the issues raised by members from all sides. The monsoon session is expected to see debates on a range of issues, including security, development, and ongoing operations like Operation Sindoor.

Must Read: Puri Minor Girl Set On Fire, Doctor Claims About 70% Of Body Burnt, Remains Critical At AIIMS Bhubaneswar