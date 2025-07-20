LIVE TV
Puri Minor Girl Set On Fire, Doctor Claims About 70% Of Body Burnt, Remains Critical At AIIMS Bhubaneswar

Puri Minor Girl Set On Fire, Doctor Claims About 70% Of Body Burnt, Remains Critical At AIIMS Bhubaneswar

A 15-year-old girl from Puri sustained 70–75% burns after three unidentified youths set her on fire near the Bhargabi River. She is in critical condition at AIIMS Bhubaneswar, while political tensions around the hospital led police to impose Section 144 in the area.

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Last Updated: July 20, 2025 10:00:35 IST

A 15-year-old girl from Puri suffered serious burns after three unidentified youths attacked her near the Bhargabi River in Bayabar village. The incident took place at around 8:30 a.m. when she was on her way to her uncle’s house to meet a friend.

Police said the attackers poured petrol on her and tried to set her on fire. The area falls under Balanga police station. The girl was rushed to AIIMS Bhubaneswar with 70–75 percent burns. Doctors confirmed that she is conscious but in critical condition. Police are investigating and searching for the three unidentified suspects.

Doctors Monitor Her Condition in ICU

Dr Sanjay Giri, Head of the Department of Burns at AIIMS Bhubaneswar, confirmed the girl is under constant observation. “The patient is receiving fluid treatment. While she is conscious, her condition remains critical, and she is under observation in the ICU,” he told ANI. A team of 12 doctors and two nursing officers is monitoring her care. The hospital is also coordinating with the state government and AIIMS Delhi.

Officials are considering moving her to Delhi once her health improves. The girl is currently on oxygen support, and treatment continues as per medical guidelines.

Authorities Record Statement of Victim

Since the girl was able to speak briefly, police officials recorded her statement in the presence of a magistrate. This step was taken before her condition could deteriorate. Police are using her account to identify the attackers. Officials confirmed that a formal investigation is underway. Doctors at AIIMS Bhubaneswar said that every possible step is being taken to stabilize her condition.

The medical team will decide about her transfer to AIIMS Delhi based on her progress. So far, no arrests have been made in connection with the incident, and search operations are ongoing.

Political Tensions Rise Outside AIIMS

Late at night, Bhubaneswar Police imposed Section 144 near AIIMS Bhubaneswar after political workers from BJP, BJD, and Congress gathered at the hospital. Tensions rose when BJD and Congress leaders accused BJP members of entering the hospital’s burns department. Former MP Pradeep Majhi demanded that the girl be airlifted to AIIMS Delhi.

He warned that failure to do so might result in another tragedy like the Balasore victim. Deputy Commissioner of Police Jagmohan Meena said, “Half of the protesters dispersed, while the rest were detained.” He added that protests inside the hospital created problems for patients and doctors.

