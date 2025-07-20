LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Irfan Ansari All Party Meet EaseMyTrip dgca russia Bhopal Budhwara locality India-US Trade Deal Talks Irfan Ansari All Party Meet EaseMyTrip dgca russia Bhopal Budhwara locality India-US Trade Deal Talks Irfan Ansari All Party Meet EaseMyTrip dgca russia Bhopal Budhwara locality India-US Trade Deal Talks Irfan Ansari All Party Meet EaseMyTrip dgca russia Bhopal Budhwara locality India-US Trade Deal Talks
Live TV
TRENDING |
Irfan Ansari All Party Meet EaseMyTrip dgca russia Bhopal Budhwara locality India-US Trade Deal Talks Irfan Ansari All Party Meet EaseMyTrip dgca russia Bhopal Budhwara locality India-US Trade Deal Talks Irfan Ansari All Party Meet EaseMyTrip dgca russia Bhopal Budhwara locality India-US Trade Deal Talks Irfan Ansari All Party Meet EaseMyTrip dgca russia Bhopal Budhwara locality India-US Trade Deal Talks
Home > India > J’khand Health Minister’s Son Makes Reel In Hospital, Depicts Hospital Visit

J’khand Health Minister’s Son Makes Reel In Hospital, Depicts Hospital Visit

A video of Jharkhand Health Minister Irfan Ansari’s son, Krish Ansari, visiting a hospital in Ranchi has gone viral, drawing sharp criticism from opposition parties. BJP questioned the authority behind the visit, while the minister defended his son’s actions as purely humanitarian.

Jharkhand Health Minister Ansari
Jharkhand Health Minister Ansari

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Last Updated: July 20, 2025 09:38:27 IST

A video showing Jharkhand Health Minister Irfan Ansari’s son visiting a hospital in Ranchi has gone viral online. Krish Ansari, the minister’s son, posted the video on Instagram. In the clip, Krish is seen walking through hospital rooms with his friends and asking patients, “Koi taqleef hai aapko? Agar hai to details share kar dijiye.” One of his friends also said, “Koi taqleef hai to batayiye, mantri ji ke bete aaye hue hain, bade bete.”

The video quickly sparked controversy, with many people questioning under what authority Krish visited the hospital and spoke to patients.

Opposition Questions Minister’s Role

BJP spokesperson Ajay Sah strongly criticized the visit and raised concerns about political overreach. He asked, “Are we now to believe that the children of health ministers will conduct hospital inspections? Will the children of finance ministers start reviewing government files? Will the children of home ministers begin registering FIRs at police stations?” Sah also accused Minister Irfan Ansari of supporting his son’s actions instead of giving proper guidance. He added, “As for the Congress party, it appears that Irfan Ansari is following in the footsteps of Rahul Gandhi, attempting to position his entire family in politics from an early stage.”

Minister Irfan Ansari Defends His Son

Minister Irfan Ansari defended Krish and said that his son had no political motive behind the hospital visit. He explained, “He had gone to visit the ailing father of his teacher, Aditya Kumar Jha, who is admitted at RIMS (Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences, Ranchi). Around the same time, some Adivasi families approached us at our residence, distressed about the treatment of their relatives at the hospital. Krish accompanied them out of concern, not for any political purpose.” He called the accusations “baseless, misleading, and politically motivated,” and denied any misuse of position.

Minister Cites Son’s Intentions Were Humanitarian

Minister Ansari stated that Krish helped a relative of a senior journalist during the same hospital visit. He said, “He acted purely on humanitarian grounds. The way this incident is now being twisted to fit a political narrative is extremely unfortunate and concerning.” Ansari described his son as “an educated and sensitive young student currently on vacation.”

He said Krish’s only goal was to help people in need. “He is the grandson of former MP Furkan Ansari, who played a role in the Jharkhand statehood movement. It should come as no surprise that he would be naturally inclined to assist those in need,” the minister said.

Must Read: Government Calls For All-Party Meeting Ahead Of Parliament Monsoon Session Starting Tomorrow

Tags: home-hero-pos-3Irfan AnsariJharkhand Health MinisterRIMS

More News

Shloka Ambani’s Candid Revelations On ‘The Masoom Minawala Show’: ‘All Careers Are Okay”
Rape, Murders And Hidden Graves: How A Whistleblower’s Revelation Uncovered Shocking Details Of Dharmasthala Mass Burial Case
USD 44.2 Million Stolen From CoinDCX In Major Cyberattack
Puri Minor Girl Set On Fire, Doctor Claims About 70% Of Body Burnt, Remains Critical At AIIMS Bhubaneswar
Agniveer 2025 Answer Key To Be Released Soon By Indian Army – Step-by-Step Guide To Download
Casey Bloys Confirms: ‘The Last of Us’ Season 3 Targeting 2027
Arunachal Pradesh: IED Recovered In Namsai, Security Intensifies Counter Insurgency Ops
HSBC Flags Cooling Credit Fever As The Formal Sector Hits Snooze On Borrowing
Barcelona Gets Marcus Rashford: Special ‘Loan Deal With Buy Option’
J’khand Health Minister’s Son Makes Reel In Hospital, Depicts Hospital Visit
J’khand Health Minister’s Son Makes Reel In Hospital, Depicts Hospital Visit

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

J’khand Health Minister’s Son Makes Reel In Hospital, Depicts Hospital Visit

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

J’khand Health Minister’s Son Makes Reel In Hospital, Depicts Hospital Visit
J’khand Health Minister’s Son Makes Reel In Hospital, Depicts Hospital Visit
J’khand Health Minister’s Son Makes Reel In Hospital, Depicts Hospital Visit
J’khand Health Minister’s Son Makes Reel In Hospital, Depicts Hospital Visit

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?