J’khand Health Minister’s Son Makes Reel In Hospital, Depicts Hospital Visit

A video showing Jharkhand Health Minister Irfan Ansari’s son visiting a hospital in Ranchi has gone viral online. Krish Ansari, the minister’s son, posted the video on Instagram. In the clip, Krish is seen walking through hospital rooms with his friends and asking patients, “Koi taqleef hai aapko? Agar hai to details share kar dijiye.” One of his friends also said, “Koi taqleef hai to batayiye, mantri ji ke bete aaye hue hain, bade bete.”

The video quickly sparked controversy, with many people questioning under what authority Krish visited the hospital and spoke to patients.

He is Dr Krish Ansari, MBBS. MBBS in his case stands for Mantriji ke Bade Bete Sahib. He is the son of Jharkhand Health Minister Irfan Ansari, and has been visiting various hospitals with his friends, meeting patients, checking medical records, and making reels. pic.twitter.com/ZxPSMVx9g6 — THE SKIN DOCTOR (@theskindoctor13) July 19, 2025

Opposition Questions Minister’s Role

BJP spokesperson Ajay Sah strongly criticized the visit and raised concerns about political overreach. He asked, “Are we now to believe that the children of health ministers will conduct hospital inspections? Will the children of finance ministers start reviewing government files? Will the children of home ministers begin registering FIRs at police stations?” Sah also accused Minister Irfan Ansari of supporting his son’s actions instead of giving proper guidance. He added, “As for the Congress party, it appears that Irfan Ansari is following in the footsteps of Rahul Gandhi, attempting to position his entire family in politics from an early stage.”

Jamtara, Jharkhand: On the viral video of his son, Minister Irfan Ansari says, “My son, Krish Ansari… You know he is full of compassion and always wants to help others. His teacher at DPS, Abhishek ji—his mother or father was ill. I was in Delhi at the time. As a teacher and a… pic.twitter.com/8IQGDmlEih — IANS (@ians_india) July 19, 2025

Minister Irfan Ansari Defends His Son

Minister Irfan Ansari defended Krish and said that his son had no political motive behind the hospital visit. He explained, “He had gone to visit the ailing father of his teacher, Aditya Kumar Jha, who is admitted at RIMS (Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences, Ranchi). Around the same time, some Adivasi families approached us at our residence, distressed about the treatment of their relatives at the hospital. Krish accompanied them out of concern, not for any political purpose.” He called the accusations “baseless, misleading, and politically motivated,” and denied any misuse of position.

Minister Cites Son’s Intentions Were Humanitarian

Minister Ansari stated that Krish helped a relative of a senior journalist during the same hospital visit. He said, “He acted purely on humanitarian grounds. The way this incident is now being twisted to fit a political narrative is extremely unfortunate and concerning.” Ansari described his son as “an educated and sensitive young student currently on vacation.”

He said Krish’s only goal was to help people in need. “He is the grandson of former MP Furkan Ansari, who played a role in the Jharkhand statehood movement. It should come as no surprise that he would be naturally inclined to assist those in need,” the minister said.

