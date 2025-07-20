Government Calls For All-Party Meeting Ahead Of Parliament Monsoon Session Starting Tomorrow

Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju will chair an all-party meeting on Sunday (today), a day ahead of the begenning of monsoon season starting from July 21. The meeting will begin at 11:00 a.m. in the Main Committee Room of the Parliament House Annexe.

The government has invited floor leaders from all major political parties to attend. The aim of the meeting is to build cooperation and ensure smooth functioning in both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha during the session.

Government to Present Legislative Plan

The government will present its legislative agenda during the meeting. It will ask other parties to support key bills during the Monsoon Session. Official sources said the session will run from July 21 to August 21 and will include 21 sittings.

There will be no meetings between August 12 and August 18. This gap has already been scheduled. The government wants to use the session to pass important bills and resolve pending issues. It hopes to receive cooperation from all political parties during this time.

Rijiju Confirms Readiness to Discuss Key Issues

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju said the government is ready to discuss all national matters in Parliament. He told the media, “Parliament is about to begin. Whatever issue comes up in Parliament, we will listen to it. Yesterday I had a very good meeting with Kharge ji and Rahul ji. I keep having regular meetings with leaders of other opposition parties. Being a parliamentary minister, it is my responsibility to maintain coordination with everyone.”

He confirmed that the government will respond to every issue raised during the session.

Important Bills Lined Up for Discussion

The government plans to introduce and discuss several important bills. These include the Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Bill, 2025, the National Sports Governance Bill, 2025, and the Merchant Shipping Bill, 2024. In total, the government has listed seven pending bills for consideration and passage during the Monsoon Session.

Additionally, eight other bills will be restored and brought back for discussion. The government has said that it is committed to productive debate and cooperation in both Houses of Parliament.

