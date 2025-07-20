LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Irfan Ansari All Party Meet EaseMyTrip dgca russia Bhopal Budhwara locality India-US Trade Deal Talks Irfan Ansari All Party Meet EaseMyTrip dgca russia Bhopal Budhwara locality India-US Trade Deal Talks Irfan Ansari All Party Meet EaseMyTrip dgca russia Bhopal Budhwara locality India-US Trade Deal Talks Irfan Ansari All Party Meet EaseMyTrip dgca russia Bhopal Budhwara locality India-US Trade Deal Talks
Live TV
TRENDING |
Irfan Ansari All Party Meet EaseMyTrip dgca russia Bhopal Budhwara locality India-US Trade Deal Talks Irfan Ansari All Party Meet EaseMyTrip dgca russia Bhopal Budhwara locality India-US Trade Deal Talks Irfan Ansari All Party Meet EaseMyTrip dgca russia Bhopal Budhwara locality India-US Trade Deal Talks Irfan Ansari All Party Meet EaseMyTrip dgca russia Bhopal Budhwara locality India-US Trade Deal Talks
Home > India > Government Calls For All-Party Meeting Ahead Of Parliament Monsoon Session Starting Tomorrow

Government Calls For All-Party Meeting Ahead Of Parliament Monsoon Session Starting Tomorrow

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju will chair an all-party meeting today ahead of the Monsoon Session of Parliament. The government plans to present its legislative agenda and seek cooperation from all parties for smooth proceedings.

Monsoon parliament Session begins from July 21
Monsoon parliament Session begins from July 21

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Last Updated: July 20, 2025 09:06:13 IST

Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju will chair an all-party meeting on Sunday (today), a day ahead of the begenning of monsoon season starting from July 21. The meeting will begin at 11:00 a.m. in the Main Committee Room of the Parliament House Annexe. 

The government has invited floor leaders from all major political parties to attend. The aim of the meeting is to build cooperation and ensure smooth functioning in both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha during the session.

Government to Present Legislative Plan

The government will present its legislative agenda during the meeting. It will ask other parties to support key bills during the Monsoon Session. Official sources said the session will run from July 21 to August 21 and will include 21 sittings.

There will be no meetings between August 12 and August 18. This gap has already been scheduled. The government wants to use the session to pass important bills and resolve pending issues. It hopes to receive cooperation from all political parties during this time.

Rijiju Confirms Readiness to Discuss Key Issues

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju said the government is ready to discuss all national matters in Parliament. He told the media, “Parliament is about to begin. Whatever issue comes up in Parliament, we will listen to it. Yesterday I had a very good meeting with Kharge ji and Rahul ji. I keep having regular meetings with leaders of other opposition parties. Being a parliamentary minister, it is my responsibility to maintain coordination with everyone.”

He confirmed that the government will respond to every issue raised during the session.

Important Bills Lined Up for Discussion

The government plans to introduce and discuss several important bills. These include the Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Bill, 2025, the National Sports Governance Bill, 2025, and the Merchant Shipping Bill, 2024. In total, the government has listed seven pending bills for consideration and passage during the Monsoon Session.

Additionally, eight other bills will be restored and brought back for discussion. The government has said that it is committed to productive debate and cooperation in both Houses of Parliament.

Must Read: Bharat First’: EaseMyTrip Reiterates Stance Against Matches Involving Pakistan

Tags: All Party Meethome-hero-pos-2Kiren RijijuMonsoon Parliament Season

More News

Shloka Ambani’s Candid Revelations On ‘The Masoom Minawala Show’: ‘All Careers Are Okay”
USD 44.2 Million Stolen From CoinDCX In Major Cyberattack
Rape, Murders And Hidden Graves: How A Whistleblower’s Revelation Uncovered Shocking Details Of Dharmasthala Mass Burial Case
Puri Minor Girl Set On Fire, Doctor Claims About 70% Of Body Burnt, Remains Critical At AIIMS Bhubaneswar
Agniveer 2025 Answer Key To Be Released Soon By Indian Army – Step-by-Step Guide To Download
Casey Bloys Confirms: ‘The Last of Us’ Season 3 Targeting 2027
Arunachal Pradesh: IED Recovered In Namsai, Security Intensifies Counter Insurgency Ops
HSBC Flags Cooling Credit Fever As The Formal Sector Hits Snooze On Borrowing
Barcelona Gets Marcus Rashford: Special ‘Loan Deal With Buy Option’
J’khand Health Minister’s Son Makes Reel In Hospital, Depicts Hospital Visit
Government Calls For All-Party Meeting Ahead Of Parliament Monsoon Session Starting Tomorrow

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Government Calls For All-Party Meeting Ahead Of Parliament Monsoon Session Starting Tomorrow

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Government Calls For All-Party Meeting Ahead Of Parliament Monsoon Session Starting Tomorrow
Government Calls For All-Party Meeting Ahead Of Parliament Monsoon Session Starting Tomorrow
Government Calls For All-Party Meeting Ahead Of Parliament Monsoon Session Starting Tomorrow
Government Calls For All-Party Meeting Ahead Of Parliament Monsoon Session Starting Tomorrow

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?