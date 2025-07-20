LIVE TV
Home > India > ‘Bharat First’: EaseMyTrip Reiterates Stance Against Matches Involving Pakistan

EaseMyTrip has reaffirmed its decision not to support or participate in any World Championship of Legends (WCL) match involving Pakistan, citing national interest. The company stated it continues to back only the India Champions team, standing firm on its "Bharat First" policy.

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Last Updated: July 20, 2025 08:04:11 IST

EaseMyTrip has released an official statement clarifying its position on the ongoing World Championship of Legends (WCL) 2025. The company confirmed that although it entered a five-year sponsorship deal with the WCL two years ago, it will not support or take part in any match that involves Pakistan. The brand declared its complete support for the India Champions team and maintained that it had made this position clear to WCL officials from the beginning.

The statement emphasized: “EaseMyTrip supports Team India, but will not engage in any match featuring Pakistan.”

Official Statement Highlights India-Only Support

EaseMyTrip stated, “Despite entering into a 5-year sponsorship agreement with the World Championship of Legends (WCL) two years ago, our stance has always been clear—EaseMyTrip will not be associated with or participate in any WCL match involving Pakistan. We proudly continue to support the India Champions and stand firmly by our team.” The company added that they communicated this stance to the WCL team from the beginning and will stay committed to it.

“Bharat First”

The official statement concluded with a nationalistic tone, saying, “Let’s bring the cup home. Bharat First. Always.” The company used hashtags like #EaseMyTrip, #WCL2025, and #BharatFirst to highlight its support for India in the WCL. EaseMyTrip has aligned its sponsorship strategy with patriotic values and confirmed that they will take no part in any event involving Pakistan, regardless of prior contractual obligations.

Tags: EaseMyTrippakistanWCL

