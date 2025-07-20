Are Indians Abusing Wheelchair Service At Airports? Watch

It has been noticed that the Air India is seeing a sharp rise in the numb er of passengers asking for wheelchair help, especially on long fligjts to the United States and United Kingdom. It has come to notice that several travelers who do not have medical issue are also seeking for wheelchair service at the airport for free.

According to officials, this rise in requests is making it harder for airlines to help people who truly need assistance. In several cases, nearly 30% of passengers on a flight have asked for a wheelchair, raising concerns about safety and misuse.

Over 1 Lakh Wheelchair Requests Every Month, Says Air India

Air India handles more than 100,000 wheelchair bookings every month on both domestic and international routes. Flights to the US and UK get the highest number of requests. For example, the Delhi-Newark flight on March 20, 2025, had 89 passengers requesting a wheelchair. Similarly, the Delhi-Chicago flight recorded 97 and 99 requests on February 4 and February 19 respectively. Domestic flights also show high numbers, with Mumbai Airport logging 750 wheelchair bookings on February 27 alone.

Air India currently offers wheelchair services at no cost, making it easier for passengers to book even if they do not need it. Many travelers use the service to skip queues or avoid long walks at the airport. Airline staff have reported cases where one flight had over 100 wheelchair requests.

Ministry and DGCA Monitoring the Situation

The aviation ministry and the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) are keeping a close watch. Officials say the situation raises safety concerns, especially when the number of wheelchair users on a flight goes beyond what the crew can handle during an emergency. The DGCA may soon issue new guidelines to regulate how passengers request and use wheelchair services.

What Frontier CEO Said Last Year?

Biffle’s remarks on the misuse of wheelchair services echo similar concerns raised by former London Heathrow Airport CEO John Holland-Kaye in July 2022. At the time, he pointed out that TikTok “travel hacks” were encouraging passengers to request wheelchairs to bypass queues, which in turn delayed access for travelers with genuine disabilities.

“Please don’t do that. We need to protect the service for the people who need it most,” Holland-Kaye said in an interview with London’s LBC.

— From a 2024 report in Fortune

Possible Steps to Prevent Misuse

Officials are discussing ways to stop misuse. One solution is to ask younger passengers to submit medical proof before getting a wheelchair. Another idea is to set an age limit for free wheelchair services. Airports may also start buggy or cart services for elderly travelers who need help walking long distances. Airlines could fix a limit on the number of wheelchairs per flight to make sure the service remains available for those who truly need it.

The rising number of fake requests not only causes problems for airline staff but also makes travel harder for passengers who need real help. While the government and airlines are working on solutions, passengers must also act responsibly.

