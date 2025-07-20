Weather Updates: Light Rain Predicted For Next Five Days In Delhi

Delhiites suffering from the scorching heat can finally get some much needed respite for the next five days. It is because the India Meteorological Department has forecast light to very light rainfall in the national capital for the next five days. Maximum temperature is 36 degrees Celsius and 28 degrees Celsius in Delhi. Heavy rain was registered in some areas of Delhi on July 18, 2025, Friday that, however, ended quickly. In an interaction with the Press Trust of India, an IMD official predicted that there will be drizzles or rains with thunderstorms in Delhi on July 20, 2025, Sunday. IMD added that Delhi has registered a maximum temperature of 34.5 degrees Celsius on July 19, 2025, Saturday, 0.9 notch below the season’s average. According to IMD, minimum temperature hovered around 25.2 degrees Celsius, two notches below normal.

Weather update for Mumbai

On July 19, 2025, the India Meteorological Department had released a weather bulletin for press for July 20, 2025. The weather bulletin specified a partly cloudy sky with possibility of light to moderate spells of rain or thundershower towards evening/night in city and suburbs in Mumbai. The maximum & minimum temperatures are expected to be around 33 degrees Celsius and 27 degrees Celsius. People living in Mumbai should stay updated of the local weather updates. They should take all the safety measures as prescribed by the authorities.

How can people protect themselves in case of rainfall?

IMD advises that in case of rainfall, people should stay informed of the important news updates and avoid commuting unnecessarily that can increase the chances of accidents. The residents should also take precautions against flooding and lightning. These precautions include staying indoors, keeping communication devices charged, avoiding waterlogged areas, and parking vehicles in safe locations.

