Home > India > Delhi Weather Today: Light Rain And Cloudy Skies Bring Relief From Heat

Delhi Weather Today: Light Rain And Cloudy Skies Bring Relief From Heat

Delhi is set for a partly cloudy day with light to moderate rain, thunder, and lightning. Temperatures will range from 28°C to 36°C with no heavy rain alerts in place. Wet spells are expected to continue across the city until July 23, says IMD.

Cloudy Skies and Light Showers Bring Relief to Delhi, No Heavy Rain Alert Issued. (Photo: Hindustan Times)
Cloudy Skies and Light Showers Bring Relief to Delhi, No Heavy Rain Alert Issued. (Photo: Hindustan Times)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Last Updated: July 18, 2025 09:30:09 IST

People living in the national capital can expect a relatively comfortable day on July 18 as the capital experiences partly cloudy skies. According to the reports, there will be chances of light to moderate rain, and slightly cooler temperatures today. Temperatures in New Delhi are likely to range between 28°C and 36°C, with mainly moderate humidity at 56% and wind speeds of around 30.2 km/h, making the weather more bearable during daytime hours.

The India Meteorological Department has forecast mainly cloudy sky, as per the reports during the day there will be a chance of thunderstorms and lightning. However, there is no heavy rain warning issued in Delhi-NCR, there are expected to be periodic wet spells until July 23, which will bring much relief from the continuous heat.

July 18 has started on a cozy note, but expected to peak the temperature at 36°C in the afternoon before it cools to a nice 28°C in the evening. The UV index still moderate at 2.7. A standard sun protection such as sunscreen or a hat are recommended for those with prolonged exposure to the outdoors.

Delhi Weather: A combination of rain and sunny spells

In next few days Delhi will see a combination of rain and sunny spells:

July 19: Scattered rain with highs between 27.1°C and 33.6°C

July 20: Patchy clouds, high of 36°C

July 21–22: Possible moderate to scattered rain with highs of 27.3°C to 30.6°C

July 24: Clearer skies with a possible temperature increase to 37.7°C

While Delhi avoids the red and orange alerts that have been issued for other Indian states such as Rajasthan, Kerala, and Karnataka, that are likely to get very heavy rains, citizens in the capital must still have their umbrellas at hand and follow local weather updates.

ALSO READ: Delhi Weather Update: Intense Rain, Winds Help Fix Monsoon Deficit

