Delhi Weather Update: Intense Rain, Winds Help Fix Monsoon Deficit

Intense but short bursts of rain, accompanied by gusty winds, swept across sections of the national capital on Sunday night, enabling Delhi to partly overcome its monsoon rainfall deficit and bringing relief to the city in terms of air quality. The India Meteorological Department declared that the city is now under the “normal” category for monsoon rains after days of showers.

Delhi’s official meteorological observatory recorded 10.1 mm of rain from 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm. Other places like Palam (1.2 mm), Maidan Garhi (13.6 mm), Pusa (10 mm), Najafgarh (0.5 mm), and Janakpuri (0.5 mm) have also witnessed rain, along with winds.

Delhi Weather: IMD Issued a Red alert

IMD had issued an “orange” alert for the city, which was raised to a “red” alert by 7 pm when storm conditions picked up. The weather department held the downpour responsible for a mix of 3 weather systems, an southward-shifted monsoon trough, an active western disturbance, and a low-pressure system over northwest Madhya Pradesh, resulting in widespread rain in Delhi-NCR.

“These systems as a whole instigated rain in the region, with gusty winds augmenting the overall impact of the weather,” said Krishna Mishra, a scientist from IMD.

Delhi Weather: Rainfall will give relief from heat

Delhi had 117.8 mm rainfall, that is short of the normal average of 126.3 mm between June 1 and July 12. The recent rains have, though, pulled the overall numbers into the normal category. South-West Delhi is exceptional with “large excess” of rainfall, while 6 districts Central, North-East, South, South-East,New Delhi, and West are placed under the “normal” category.

However, North Delhi and North-West Delhi are still showing large deficits and are in the “large deficit” category for monsoon rains.

On Monday, IMD has predicted light to moderate showers for the city, with rain expected to continue from Tuesday through Saturday. Most importantly, spell of rains has also brought a notable improvement in air quality of Delhi, that had been fluctuating in the “poor” category because of dry conditions over the past week.

In fact, Delhi residents are likely to receive some relief from the scorching heat, with cooler weather and cleaner air in the coming days.

