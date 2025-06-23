Delhi Weather Alert Today: IMD Issues Yellow Alert As Monsoon Nears, Heavy Rainfall Expected

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for Delhi and the two bordering cities of Gurgaon and Faridabad on June 23 for heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, and gusty wind. According to the latest IMD forecast, light to moderately heavy rainfall is expected all day in the national capital region, with winds blowing at 30–40 kmph.

“During evening Light to Moderate Rainfall, Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning & gusty winds (30–40 kmph),” said the IMD in its weekly bulletin, stating that the same was likely at night.

The yellow alert is part of the prevailing weather pattern and the IMD stated rain, thunder, and gusty wind were expected to continue into June 24, 25, etc. Tuesday’s forecast also included multiple rounds of rain and thunderstorms over parts of Delhi, beginning Tuesday morning into the afternoon.

The ‘yellow alert’ status also extends to Delhi’s neighbouring cities Gurgaon and Faridabad. The NCR regions are expected to receive hail rains, thunderstorms, and lightning activity today. The warning has advised caution and awareness of the surroundings, especially in areas prone to excessive water logging and heavy traffic congestion.

Monsoon Likely to Hit Delhi by June 24

In a major update, the IMD has signalled that the long-awaited southwest monsoon is likely to reach Delhi and surrounding regions by June 24. If the monsoon arrives as predicted, it will mark the earliest onset of the season in the capital since 2013, when monsoon rains arrived on June 16.

In previous years, the monsoon made its entry into Delhi much later June 28 in 2023, June 30 in 2022, and as late as July 13 in 2021. The earlier-than-usual arrival this year brings relief from the prolonged heat and dry spells that affected northern India in recent weeks.

As per IMD sources cited by ANI, “The southwest monsoon has advanced further over most parts of Himachal Pradesh, the entire Ladakh and Kashmir, most parts of Jammu, and some parts of Punjab.” The IMD added that conditions remain highly favourable for the monsoon to advance into Delhi, Chandigarh, Haryana, western Uttar Pradesh, and parts of Rajasthan within the next two days.

Rain to Intensify Across North and Central India

The IMD has also forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall at many places over Northwestern India, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and the Konkan & Goa regions until June 26. In Madhya Pradesh, the IMD forecast emphasized that there would be extremely high rainfall on June 23 and June 24 with alerts for some places.



While in Punjab and Himachal Pradesh, the southwest monsoon has already begun to manifest itself. The IMD has said the monsoon advanced on Sunday over a few northern parts of Punjab and will also advance to more part in 24 hours.

“It is good news for farmers.” Surinder Pal, director of IMD Chandigarh, stated, “Southwest monsoon further advanced over some northern parts of Punjab on Sunday. There are favourable conditions for further advance in some more parts of Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh during the next two days.”

The weather department also forecasted an increase in rainfall activity in Punjab from June 22 to June 26. “There is likelihood of light to moderate rain at many places on June 22, 23, 27 and 28, and at few places on June 24. Heavy rain activity is very likely at most places on June 25 and 26 in Punjab,” said the IMD.

Public Caution Advised

Due to the intense weather conditions that are forecasted, Delhi and NCR residents are advised to exercise caution during evening/night hours because of the IMD’s yellow alert for potential waterlogging and risks of falling trees or electric poles, which is typical of strong wind gusts.

As monsoon winds are coming through fairly quickly, the next 2 days will be important for the national capital and beyond. The IMD is still watching the situation closely and will likely continue to send updates as the monsoon system continues to push further into northern India.

As Delhi awaits the technical arrival of monsoon, the rainfall already taking place will help whet the appetite for what is soon to come.

