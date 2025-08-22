LIVE TV
Home > India > OpenAI All Set To Open Its First Office In India

OpenAI All Set To Open Its First Office In India

OpenAI will open its first India office in New Delhi later this year, propelling its push in its second-largest market in term of user numbers. ChatGPT parent OpenAI has been established as a legal entity in India.

Published By: Suresh Pandey
Last updated: August 22, 2025 10:30:31 IST

OpenAI will open its first India office in New Delhi later this year, propelling its push in its second-largest market in term of user numbers. ChatGPT parent OpenAI has been established as a legal entity in India.

Backed by Microsoft, OpenAI has begun hiring a local team, reported Reuters.

As per the statement released by OpenAI, the company is looking at India as the largest market, and it launched its cheapest yet monthly plan at $4.60 just this week.

However, OpenAI is facing legal challenges in India, with news outlets and book publishers accusing it of using their content without permission to help train ChatGPT. But the company has denied such allegations.

According to Reuters, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman said in a statement, “Opening our first office and building a local team is an important first step in our commitment to make advanced AI more accessible across the country and to build AI for India, and with India.”

In India, OpenAI, Google’s Gemini and AI startup Perplexity are tussling to spread their market base.

