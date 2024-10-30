Home
Wednesday, October 30, 2024
Orissa HC Grants Bail To 3 Accused In Train Tragedy Case

Orissa High Court grants bail to three accused in Balasore train tragedy, imposing conditions to ensure accountability amid ongoing investigations.

Orissa HC Grants Bail To 3 Accused In Train Tragedy Case

The Orissa High Court has granted conditional bail to three individuals involved in the tragic train accident that occurred on June 2, 2023, in Balasore district, Odisha. This devastating incident resulted in the deaths of over 290 people and left more than 1,200 injured.

The accused—Mohammad Amir Khan, Arun Kumar Mahanta, and Pappu Yadav—were arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on July 7, 2023, due to allegations of negligence that contributed to the collision of two passenger trains and a goods train. At the time of the accident, Mahanta served as the senior section engineer-in-charge and technician in Balasore, while Khan held the position of senior section engineer in Soro, close to the accident site.

Justice Aditya Kumar Mohapatra presided over the case and issued the bail order, stipulating that each of the accused must secure their release by posting a bail bond of ₹50,000. They are also required to provide two local solvent sureties of the same amount.

In addition to the financial conditions, the court imposed six specific requirements for the accused. One significant condition prevents the railway authorities from assigning them to their previous headquarters within the division where the tragic incident took place, thereby ensuring a degree of separation from the site of the disaster.

The collision involved the Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express and the Bengaluru-Howrah Super Fast Express, along with a goods train, occurring near Bahanaga Bazar station. This accident has raised serious concerns about safety protocols and the responsibilities of railway officials in preventing such catastrophic events.

As investigations continue, this bail decision reflects the complex legal and procedural landscape following one of India’s deadliest train disasters in recent history. The court’s conditions aim to ensure accountability while allowing the accused to prepare for their ongoing legal battles.

