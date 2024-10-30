Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Wednesday, October 30, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

When Will The Last Delhi Metro Train Run On Diwali? Early Closure On October 31

In light of the Diwali festivities, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has adjusted its service schedule for October 31. As per the new timetable, the last train service will commence at 10 PM from all terminal stations, including the Airport Express line.

When Will The Last Delhi Metro Train Run On Diwali? Early Closure On October 31

In light of the Diwali festivities, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has adjusted its service schedule for October 31. As per the new timetable, the last train service will commence at 10 PM from all terminal stations, including the Airport Express line. This is an hour earlier than the usual closing time of 11 PM.

Last Train Details

“On account of the Diwali festival, the last Metro train service on 31st October, 2024 (Thursday) will start at 10:00 PM from terminal stations of all Lines including Airport Express Line,” the DMRC announced on X. The regular train services will operate as usual throughout the day, beginning at their routine commencement timings.

Extra Trips for Increased Traffic

To accommodate the anticipated rise in passenger numbers during the festive period, DMRC has also revealed plans to add 60 extra trips on Tuesday and Wednesday. This initiative aims to facilitate smoother travel for commuters and manage the expected influx effectively.

Encouraging Public Transport

The DMRC has urged residents to utilize public transport options to help alleviate road congestion and reduce pollution levels, which often spike during the festive season. The additional trips will be distributed across various Metro lines to ensure an efficient commuting experience.

Heavy Traffic in Delhi-NCR

As the Diwali celebrations approach, significant traffic congestion has already been reported in Delhi and neighboring Noida. On Tuesday, shoppers flocked to markets for Dhanteras, resulting in severe delays and inconveniences for commuters. Various areas, including Badarpur flyover, CV Raman Marg, and others, experienced heavy traffic, leading to complaints on social media.

ALSO READ: “Avoid Firecrackers; It’s Not A Favor…”, Arvind Kejriwal’s Diwali Reminder To Delhi

Filed under

Airport Express line Diwali Festivities DMRC
Advertisement

Also Read

Is Kansas Shifting? New Poll Indicates A Potential Swing State Emergence

Is Kansas Shifting? New Poll Indicates A Potential Swing State Emergence

Sunita Williams: NASA Astronaut Stuck In Space Thanks Biden And Harris For Celebrating Diwali | Watch Video

Sunita Williams: NASA Astronaut Stuck In Space Thanks Biden And Harris For Celebrating Diwali |...

Channing Tatum Announced A New Movie With Zoe Kravitz Hours Before Calling-Off Engagement

Channing Tatum Announced A New Movie With Zoe Kravitz Hours Before Calling-Off Engagement

World Thrift Day 2024: Significance, Theme, And The Importance Of Financial Literacy For Children

World Thrift Day 2024: Significance, Theme, And The Importance Of Financial Literacy For Children

Kiranas Struggle To Keep Up With Quick Commerce

Kiranas Struggle To Keep Up With Quick Commerce

Entertainment

Channing Tatum Announced A New Movie With Zoe Kravitz Hours Before Calling-Off Engagement

Channing Tatum Announced A New Movie With Zoe Kravitz Hours Before Calling-Off Engagement

What Role Will Jenna Ortega Play In The Gallerist Also Starring Natalie Portman?

What Role Will Jenna Ortega Play In The Gallerist Also Starring Natalie Portman?

Kanye West Shells Out $35 Million Beverly Hills Mansion A Day After Settling Adidas Feud

Kanye West Shells Out $35 Million Beverly Hills Mansion A Day After Settling Adidas Feud

Why Was Singham Again Title Track Removed From YouTube? It Has A Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Connection

Why Was Singham Again Title Track Removed From YouTube? It Has A Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

Is Vidya Balan’s Manjulika Based On A Real Ghost From Kerala?

Is Vidya Balan’s Manjulika Based On A Real Ghost From Kerala?

Advertisement

Lifestyle

World Thrift Day 2024: Significance, Theme, And The Importance Of Financial Literacy For Children

World Thrift Day 2024: Significance, Theme, And The Importance Of Financial Literacy For Children

Diwali 2024: From Kaju Katli To Adhirasam, Explore Chef Dheena’s Must-Try Diwali Sweets & Tips

Diwali 2024: From Kaju Katli To Adhirasam, Explore Chef Dheena’s Must-Try Diwali Sweets & Tips

Cleanse Your Body From Air Pollution: Top Foods And Drinks To Counteract The Effects Of Poor Air Quality

Cleanse Your Body From Air Pollution: Top Foods And Drinks To Counteract The Effects Of

Best Diwali Gifts For Fitness Freaks, Check Out The List

Best Diwali Gifts For Fitness Freaks, Check Out The List

Halloween: How Did The Spookiest Year Of The Year Evolved?

Halloween: How Did The Spookiest Year Of The Year Evolved?

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox