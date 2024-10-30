When Will The Last Delhi Metro Train Run On Diwali? Early Closure On October 31

In light of the Diwali festivities, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has adjusted its service schedule for October 31. As per the new timetable, the last train service will commence at 10 PM from all terminal stations, including the Airport Express line.

In light of the Diwali festivities, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has adjusted its service schedule for October 31. As per the new timetable, the last train service will commence at 10 PM from all terminal stations, including the Airport Express line. This is an hour earlier than the usual closing time of 11 PM.

Last Train Details

“On account of the Diwali festival, the last Metro train service on 31st October, 2024 (Thursday) will start at 10:00 PM from terminal stations of all Lines including Airport Express Line,” the DMRC announced on X. The regular train services will operate as usual throughout the day, beginning at their routine commencement timings.

LAST METRO TRAIN SERVICE TO COMMENCE AT 10:00 PM (INSTEAD OF ROUTINE 11:00 PM) FROM TERMINAL STATIONS OF ALL LINES ON DIWALI On account of the Diwali festival, the last Metro train service on 31st October, 2024 (Thursday) will start at 10:00 PM from terminal stations of all… — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (@OfficialDMRC) October 30, 2024

Extra Trips for Increased Traffic

To accommodate the anticipated rise in passenger numbers during the festive period, DMRC has also revealed plans to add 60 extra trips on Tuesday and Wednesday. This initiative aims to facilitate smoother travel for commuters and manage the expected influx effectively.

Encouraging Public Transport

The DMRC has urged residents to utilize public transport options to help alleviate road congestion and reduce pollution levels, which often spike during the festive season. The additional trips will be distributed across various Metro lines to ensure an efficient commuting experience.

Heavy Traffic in Delhi-NCR

As the Diwali celebrations approach, significant traffic congestion has already been reported in Delhi and neighboring Noida. On Tuesday, shoppers flocked to markets for Dhanteras, resulting in severe delays and inconveniences for commuters. Various areas, including Badarpur flyover, CV Raman Marg, and others, experienced heavy traffic, leading to complaints on social media.

