Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Wednesday, October 30, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

“Avoid Firecrackers; It’s Not A Favor…”, Arvind Kejriwal’s Diwali Reminder To Delhi

Patrols in the Demchok sector are set to begin soon, signaling a cautious step towards stability amid ongoing tensions.

“Avoid Firecrackers; It’s Not A Favor…”, Arvind Kejriwal’s Diwali Reminder To Delhi

As Diwali approaches, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has reinforced the ongoing ban on fireworks, emphasizing that the restriction is rooted in public health rather than religious beliefs. At a press conference, Kejriwal articulated the need to prioritize the festival’s true essence celebration of light over the harmful pollution generated by firecrackers.

Highlighting the serious consequences of air pollution, particularly for vulnerable groups like children, Kejriwal stated, “Diwali should be a time for joy, not for smoke.” He made it clear that this initiative transcends communal lines, underscoring that health and well-being should take precedence over tradition.

Kejriwal remarked, “Not bursting firecrackers is not a favor to anyone; it is an act of self-care for our families and communities.” His message calls for collective responsibility to protect the environment and promote healthier celebrations.

MUST READ: Diwali 2024: Indian Railways Adds 164 Trains To Ensure A Smooth Journey During Festive Rush

In addition to addressing the firecracker ban, Kejriwal praised the Delhi Municipal Corporation (MCD) for its timely payment of salaries and Diwali bonuses to sanitation workers. He noted that this year marks a significant change, as workers received their payments before the month’s end for the first time in 18 years. Previously, salaries were often delayed for several months.

“This year, we want all sanitation workers to celebrate Diwali joyfully with their families,” he shared on social media. Kejriwal extended his wishes for a happy Diwali to all sanitation workers and their families, emphasizing the importance of fair treatment and timely compensation.

Kejriwal’s dual focus on health and worker welfare aims to foster a more responsible and inclusive Diwali celebration in the capital.

ALSO READ: National Unity Day: JP Nadda Honors Sardar Patel’s Legacy With Oath Of Unity

Filed under

arvind kejriwal Delhi firecracker ban DIWALI 2024 public health
Advertisement

Also Read

Elon Musk Secretly Shells Out $35 Million For A 14,400-Square-Foot Villa- Here’s Why!

Elon Musk Secretly Shells Out $35 Million For A 14,400-Square-Foot Villa- Here’s Why!

Spain: More Than 50 Die In Valencia Flash Floods

Spain: More Than 50 Die In Valencia Flash Floods

The Essential Football Phrases That Every Fan Should Know

The Essential Football Phrases That Every Fan Should Know

51 Killed In Flash Flood In Spain, Videos Show Cars Swimming, Watch

51 Killed In Flash Flood In Spain, Videos Show Cars Swimming, Watch

Moderate Expectations, GDP Growth And Inflation Among Key Triggers In Samvat 2081

Moderate Expectations, GDP Growth And Inflation Among Key Triggers In Samvat 2081

Entertainment

Maroon 5 All Set For Grand India Debut But You Cannot Book Tickets Until THIS Date

Maroon 5 All Set For Grand India Debut But You Cannot Book Tickets Until THIS

Is Ananya Panday Dating Walker Blanco? Rumoured Boyfriend’s Birthday Wish For ‘Annie’ Lowkey Confirms It

Is Ananya Panday Dating Walker Blanco? Rumoured Boyfriend’s Birthday Wish For ‘Annie’ Lowkey Confirms It

Disturbing Allegations Surface Regarding Diddy’s ‘Freak Off’ Parties

Disturbing Allegations Surface Regarding Diddy’s ‘Freak Off’ Parties

Shocker!! Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz Split After Three Years Together

Shocker!! Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz Split After Three Years Together

Malayalam Industry’s Acclaimed Editor Nishadh Yusuf Found Dead at 43 in Kochi

Malayalam Industry’s Acclaimed Editor Nishadh Yusuf Found Dead at 43 in Kochi

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Best Diwali Gifts For Fitness Freaks, Check Out The List

Best Diwali Gifts For Fitness Freaks, Check Out The List

Halloween: How Did The Spookiest Year Of The Year Evolved?

Halloween: How Did The Spookiest Year Of The Year Evolved?

Is This Andamanese Tribe Still Stuck In The Stone Age? Find Out Here

Is This Andamanese Tribe Still Stuck In The Stone Age? Find Out Here

The Dilemma On Your Plate: Why Indian Home-Cooked Meals Aren’t Always Healthy

The Dilemma On Your Plate: Why Indian Home-Cooked Meals Aren’t Always Healthy

Top 10 Essential Makeup Brushes For A Glamorous Diwali Look On Myntra

Top 10 Essential Makeup Brushes For A Glamorous Diwali Look On Myntra

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox