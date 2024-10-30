“Avoid Firecrackers; It’s Not A Favor…”, Arvind Kejriwal’s Diwali Reminder To Delhi

Patrols in the Demchok sector are set to begin soon, signaling a cautious step towards stability amid ongoing tensions.

As Diwali approaches, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has reinforced the ongoing ban on fireworks, emphasizing that the restriction is rooted in public health rather than religious beliefs. At a press conference, Kejriwal articulated the need to prioritize the festival’s true essence celebration of light over the harmful pollution generated by firecrackers.

Highlighting the serious consequences of air pollution, particularly for vulnerable groups like children, Kejriwal stated, “Diwali should be a time for joy, not for smoke.” He made it clear that this initiative transcends communal lines, underscoring that health and well-being should take precedence over tradition.

#WATCH | Delhi: AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal says “…Keeping Diwali in mind, the salary of November has reached the accounts of approximately 64,000 temporary and permanent MCD sanitation workers. The salary which was to be paid to them by 7 November has already reached… pic.twitter.com/67dbJKvPB0 — ANI (@ANI) October 30, 2024

Kejriwal remarked, “Not bursting firecrackers is not a favor to anyone; it is an act of self-care for our families and communities.” His message calls for collective responsibility to protect the environment and promote healthier celebrations.

In addition to addressing the firecracker ban, Kejriwal praised the Delhi Municipal Corporation (MCD) for its timely payment of salaries and Diwali bonuses to sanitation workers. He noted that this year marks a significant change, as workers received their payments before the month’s end for the first time in 18 years. Previously, salaries were often delayed for several months.

“This year, we want all sanitation workers to celebrate Diwali joyfully with their families,” he shared on social media. Kejriwal extended his wishes for a happy Diwali to all sanitation workers and their families, emphasizing the importance of fair treatment and timely compensation.

Kejriwal’s dual focus on health and worker welfare aims to foster a more responsible and inclusive Diwali celebration in the capital.

