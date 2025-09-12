‘Our Homes Are Still Muddy’: Delhi’s Yamuna Flood Survivors Dream Of Returning

The Yamuna river has finally dipped below the ‘alert level,’ but for thousands of flood-ridden residents in the capital, normalcy is still a distance away. Last week’s flood displaced more than 8,000 residents in low-lying areas into temporary camps, and even as the waters retreat, their tribulations remain. Last week NewsX visited Mayur Vihar flood relief camps and reported about women’s hygiene issues. This time NewsX again revisited Mayur Vihar’s flood relief camps to listen to residents about the after flood situation.

“I have been here for 8 days. My home is full of mud.” Women inside the tents sit on ground holding steel containers to receive food. One woman shared her experience: “I won’t go to fetch food because it’s very crowded. I have been staying here for eight days. My house is still muddy, I cannot return. I just hope my family and I can go back soon.”

Yamuna River (Photo: NewsX)

Food availability is a daily issue for most. Another resident described: “They give food, but it’s not much. It’s not enough for my family, so we prepare food ourselves using what we can afford. Under the tent, I change my pad during my period. Even simple things are hard here.”

Farms destroyed, livelihood in danger

The floods have ruined farmland, and families lost their incomes. Farmer Dheeraj Singh, who was sustaining eight members of his family, said: “My farm was destroyed. I cannot consume rice due to health problems, so I need to purchase and prepare roti myself. Survival has become extremely difficult.”

Another woman expressed herself “I work on a farm. It’s destroyed. The soil is soggy, and I am unable to go back until things get better. And also the bathroom is not here, we bathe inside our tent. Sanitation is still an acute issue. There are no proper bathrooms, so women and children have to compromise on their dignity.

“I came very early because of the long queue for food” said a woman waiting for food.

Women and children wait patiently in Delhi’s flood relief camp, hoping for their next meal.

Children and the broken promise of education

While some children have been able to go back to school, others have quit school. A boy in the camp confessed: “I don’t go to school.” His frustrated mother, due to unemployment, questioned about education: “My daughter-in-law is a BA graduate and still unemployed. Then why should my son attend school?”

Another youth, who had studied up to Class 9, admitted: “Due to work, I cannot pursue further studies. I want to, but I miss school daily. “Even college-goers are disheartened”. A Class 12 student told NewsX that he does not want to go for graduation.

Relief work goes on, but woes persist

Civil Defence Officer on duty said “There are almost 571 families here: around 4,000 people. Around 1,359 women, 1,400 men, and about 1,493 children. We have registers of pregnant women, disabled individuals, and even cattle. We are working as volunteers, providing food, milk for the children, pads, and soaps. It has been 14 days of steady service.”

A tractor, parked in a relief camp, bears witness to the days of halted farming after the floods.

Nevertheless, demands usually exceed offerings. Long waiting lines, meager meals, and insufficient facilities keep the people restless.

A river’s fury, and lives shattered

Officials are blaming releases of water from Hathnikund and Wazirabad barrages for intensifying the spate. Though the Yamuna has dipped to below the warning level of 204.50 metres now, the damage is done. Relief camps are still full of families waiting for the sun to dry houses, fields to spring back to life and for lives to go back to normal.

In the meantime, the flood-affected residents of Delhi continue to go about their lives finding solace in small acts of resilience amidst the mud, lines and a lack of clarity on how tomorrow will unfold.

