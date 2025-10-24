LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Binance brand accountability advertising Andhra Bus Tragedy California crash artificial rain entertainment news Carbide Guns Binance brand accountability advertising Andhra Bus Tragedy California crash artificial rain entertainment news Carbide Guns Binance brand accountability advertising Andhra Bus Tragedy California crash artificial rain entertainment news Carbide Guns Binance brand accountability advertising Andhra Bus Tragedy California crash artificial rain entertainment news Carbide Guns
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Binance brand accountability advertising Andhra Bus Tragedy California crash artificial rain entertainment news Carbide Guns Binance brand accountability advertising Andhra Bus Tragedy California crash artificial rain entertainment news Carbide Guns Binance brand accountability advertising Andhra Bus Tragedy California crash artificial rain entertainment news Carbide Guns Binance brand accountability advertising Andhra Bus Tragedy California crash artificial rain entertainment news Carbide Guns
LIVE TV
Home > India > [LIVE] | Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result 1 PM Today (24-10-2025) LIVE: 1st Prize Rs. 1 Crore Winner Ticket {SOON}- Check Complete Winner List and Prize Details

[LIVE] | Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result 1 PM Today (24-10-2025) LIVE: 1st Prize Rs. 1 Crore Winner Ticket {SOON}- Check Complete Winner List and Prize Details

Nagaland Lottery Sambad Result Today (24.10.2025) LIVE: The Nagaland Lottery Sambad 1 PM lucky draw will be announced at 1 PM. 1st Prize Rs 1 Crore Winning Ticket will be announced soon. Check the Complete Winner List.

[LIVE] | Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result 1 PM Today (24-10-2025) LIVE: 1st Prize Rs. 1 Crore Winner Ticket {SOON}- Check Complete Winner List and Prize Details

Published By: Shubhi
Published: October 24, 2025 10:31:00 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

[LIVE] | Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result 1 PM Today (24-10-2025) LIVE: 1st Prize Rs. 1 Crore Winner Ticket {SOON}- Check Complete Winner List and Prize Details

Nagaland Lottery Sambad Result Today 24-10-2025 Live Updates:  The Nagaland Lottery Sambad 1 PM lucky draws will be announced at 1 PM, 6 PM & 8 PM, with the first prize of a ₹1 crore winning ticket revealed. We share with you daily updates of the Nagaland State Lottery results for the 1 pm, 6 pm, and 8 pm draws. For the latest updates, stay tuned on NewsX to see the winning numbers as soon as they are released. 

Nagaland Lottery Sambad Result

There is a legal allowance for lotteries in 13 states in India, including Nagaland, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Mizoram, Kerala, Maharashtra, Goa, Manipur, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, and Assam.

The results for the Nagaland Sambad State Lottery will be officially announced.

The Nagaland Sambad Lottery Department will announce the long-awaited results of the Dear Lottery Bumper Lottery today.

RESULT OUT OF DEAR LOTTERY(1 PM)

Dear Lucky Draw First Prize Winner: Rs 1 Crore

First Prize 1 Crore Winner Number- 

Dear Lottery Lucky Draw Second Prize Winner: Rs 9000

Second Prize Winner Numbers- 

Dear Lottery Lucky Draw Third Prize Winners: Rs 450

Third Prize Winners: 

Dear Lottery Lucky Draw Fourth Prize Winners: Rs 250

4th Prize Winners Ticket No: 

Dear Lottery Lucky Draw Fifth Prize Winners: Rs 120

5th Prize Winners Ticket No: 

RESULT OUT OF DEAR LOTTERY (6 PM)

Dear Lucky Draw First Prize Winner: Rs 1 Crore

First Prize 1 Crore Winner Number-  

Dear Lottery Lucky Draw Second Prize Winner: Rs 9000

Second Prize Winner Numbers- 

Dear Lottery Lucky Draw Third Prize Winners: Rs 450

Third Prize Winners: 

Dear Lottery Lucky Draw Fourth Prize Winners: Rs 250

4th Prize Winners Ticket No: 

Dear Lottery Lucky Draw Fifth Prize Winners: Rs 120

5th Prize Winners Ticket No: 

RESULT OUT OF DEAR LOTTERY (8 PM)

Dear Lucky Draw First Prize Winner: Rs 1 Crore

First Prize 1 Crore Winner Number- 

Dear Lottery Lucky Draw Second Prize Winner: Rs 9000

Second Prize Winner Numbers- 

Dear Lottery Lucky Draw Third Prize Winners: Rs 450

Third Prize Winners: 

Dear Lottery Lucky Draw Fourth Prize Winners: Rs 250

4th Prize Winners Ticket No: 

Dear Lottery Lucky Draw Fifth Prize Winners: Rs 120

5th Prize Winners Ticket No: 

(Disclaimer- Lottery participation is subject to local laws and regulations. Results are provided for informational purposes only. Please verify official results through authorized Nagaland State Lottery sources before claiming any prize. Gambling can be addictive; play responsibly.)

First published on: Oct 24, 2025 10:31 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: 1 PM Result24 October 20256 pm result8 PM Resultdear lotteryFRIDAY lotterylottery result todaylottery Sambadlottery winnerslucky drawNagaland LotteryNagaland state lotteryNagaland State Lottery Sambad ResultRs 1 crore prize

RELATED News

{LIVE} Bodoland Lottery Result Today (24.10.2025) LIVE: Assam State Lottery Friday Lucky Draw At 3 PM – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More

Andhra Bus Fire: 20 Killed, 42 Onboard, What Happed That Lead A Private Bus Catch Fire At Midnight?

Delhi NCR Weather Update: AQI Remains Under ‘Poor’ Category, Anand Vihar Touches 403

[LIVE] | Shillong Teer Lottery Result Today (24.10.2025) Live Updates: Check First and Second Round Complete Winners List

Hyderabad-Bengaluru Bus Fire: Over 20 Feared Dead After Collision In Kurnool

LATEST NEWS

Kim Kardashian reveals brain aneurysm diagnosis, US media reports

Dodgers LHP Alex Vesia away from team to attend personal matter

Who Is Changpeng Zhao? Why Trump Pardoned The Binance Founder, What Was His Crime And What It Means For Crypto In US

UPDATE 6-NBA Standings

Kim Kardashian reveals brain aneurysm diagnosis, US media reports

[LIVE] | Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result 1 PM Today (24-10-2025) LIVE: 1st Prize Rs. 1 Crore Winner Ticket {SOON}- Check Complete Winner List and Prize Details

Black Mold Found In Sanitary Pads: Viral Video Sparks Global Health Scare, Watch

Morning Bid: Spotlight on CPI before APEC whirlwind

BRIEF-X4 Pharmaceuticals Announces Pricing Of $135 Million Underwritten Public Offering At $2.90 Per Share

US consumer prices likely remained higher in September amid tariff-pass through

[LIVE] | Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result 1 PM Today (24-10-2025) LIVE: 1st Prize Rs. 1 Crore Winner Ticket {SOON}- Check Complete Winner List and Prize Details

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

[LIVE] | Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result 1 PM Today (24-10-2025) LIVE: 1st Prize Rs. 1 Crore Winner Ticket {SOON}- Check Complete Winner List and Prize Details

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

[LIVE] | Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result 1 PM Today (24-10-2025) LIVE: 1st Prize Rs. 1 Crore Winner Ticket {SOON}- Check Complete Winner List and Prize Details
[LIVE] | Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result 1 PM Today (24-10-2025) LIVE: 1st Prize Rs. 1 Crore Winner Ticket {SOON}- Check Complete Winner List and Prize Details
[LIVE] | Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result 1 PM Today (24-10-2025) LIVE: 1st Prize Rs. 1 Crore Winner Ticket {SOON}- Check Complete Winner List and Prize Details
[LIVE] | Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result 1 PM Today (24-10-2025) LIVE: 1st Prize Rs. 1 Crore Winner Ticket {SOON}- Check Complete Winner List and Prize Details

QUICK LINKS