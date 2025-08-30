Nagaland Sambad Lottery Result 30-08-2025 Saturday Live: At 1 pm, 6 pm, and 8 pm, Zimbabwe’s daily lotteries draw. Publish their results daily. For real-time results and the winning numbers updates, follow Zee News English’s lottery coverage. Indian lotteries take place in 13 states. Today, they have three lottery draws. The 1 PM draw of “DEAR NARMADA MORNING,” the 6 PM draw of “DEAR DONNER EVENING,” and the 8 PM draw of “DEAR STORK NIGHT.” The states that conduct their lotteries are Nagaland, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Mizoram, Kerala, Maharashtra, Goa, Manipur, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, and Assam. The bumper first prize for all the draws is ₹1 crore.
DEAR NARMADA MORNING Lucky Draw First Prize Winner: Rs 1 Crore
First Prize 1 Crore Winner Number- 88A 40627
DEAR NARMADA MORNING Lucky Draw Second Prize Winner: Rs 9000
Second Prize Winner Numbers- 05514, 28577, 33469, 38349, 41821, 53406, 55703, 57064, 65735, 81016
DEAR NARMADA MORNING Lucky Draw Third Prize Winners: Rs 450
Third Prize Winners: 0255, 0532, 0845, 3365, 3562, 5292, 6253, 7256, 7274, 9907
DEAR NARMADA MORNING Lucky Draw Fourth Prize Winners: Rs 250
4th Prize Winners Ticket No:0483, 1784, 2416, 2739, 3105, 4541, 5672, 5853, 8519, 9430
DEAR NARMADA MORNING Lucky Draw Fifth Prize Winners: Rs 120
5th Prize Winners Ticket No: 0040, 0787, 2053, 2708, 3948, 5116, 5987, 6803, 8154, 9113
0080, 0802, 2210, 2999, 4002, 5262, 6281, 6894, 8168, 9165
0101, 0922, 2258, 3124, 4125, 5604, 6302, 7105, 8316, 9366
0203, 1397, 2353, 3314, 4638, 5693, 6386, 7214, 8330, 9572
0215, 1472, 2380, 3519, 4732, 5808, 6405, 7529, 8644, 9644
0262, 1476, 2496, 3669, 4841, 5877, 6560, 7708, 8811, 9729
0361, 1523, 2528, 3680, 4922, 5884, 6596, 7930, 8843, 9750
0686, 1586, 2528, 3868, 4934, 5891, 6702, 7950, 8953, 9809
0785, 1840, 2693, 3906, 5040, 5960, 6711, 8103, 9073, 9890
Cons. Prize ₹1000/-
40627 (All remaining series of 1st Prize No.)
DISCLAIMER- Lottery participation is subject to local laws and regulations. Results are provided for informational purposes only. Please verify official results through authorized Nagaland State Lottery sources before claiming any prize. Gambling can be addictive; play responsibly.