Nagaland Sambad Lottery Result 30-08-2025 Saturday Live: At 1 pm, 6 pm, and 8 pm, Zimbabwe’s daily lotteries draw. Publish their results daily. For real-time results and the winning numbers updates, follow Zee News English’s lottery coverage. Indian lotteries take place in 13 states. Today, they have three lottery draws. The 1 PM draw of “DEAR NARMADA MORNING,” the 6 PM draw of “DEAR DONNER EVENING,” and the 8 PM draw of “DEAR STORK NIGHT.” The states that conduct their lotteries are Nagaland, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Mizoram, Kerala, Maharashtra, Goa, Manipur, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, and Assam. The bumper first prize for all the draws is ₹1 crore.

The results for the Nagaland Sambad State Lottery have been officially announced.

The Nagaland Sambad Lottery Department has announced the long-awaited results of the DEAR NARMADA MORNING Bumper Lottery today.

DEAR NARMADA MORNING Lucky Draw First Prize Winner: Rs 1 Crore

First Prize 1 Crore Winner Number- 88A 40627

DEAR NARMADA MORNING Lucky Draw Second Prize Winner: Rs 9000

Second Prize Winner Numbers- 05514, 28577, 33469, 38349, 41821, 53406, 55703, 57064, 65735, 81016

DEAR NARMADA MORNING Lucky Draw Third Prize Winners: Rs 450

Third Prize Winners: 0255, 0532, 0845, 3365, 3562, 5292, 6253, 7256, 7274, 9907

DEAR NARMADA MORNING Lucky Draw Fourth Prize Winners: Rs 250

4th Prize Winners Ticket No:0483, 1784, 2416, 2739, 3105, 4541, 5672, 5853, 8519, 9430

DEAR NARMADA MORNING Lucky Draw Fifth Prize Winners: Rs 120

5th Prize Winners Ticket No: 0040, 0787, 2053, 2708, 3948, 5116, 5987, 6803, 8154, 9113

0080, 0802, 2210, 2999, 4002, 5262, 6281, 6894, 8168, 9165

0101, 0922, 2258, 3124, 4125, 5604, 6302, 7105, 8316, 9366

0203, 1397, 2353, 3314, 4638, 5693, 6386, 7214, 8330, 9572

0215, 1472, 2380, 3519, 4732, 5808, 6405, 7529, 8644, 9644

0262, 1476, 2496, 3669, 4841, 5877, 6560, 7708, 8811, 9729

0361, 1523, 2528, 3680, 4922, 5884, 6596, 7930, 8843, 9750

0686, 1586, 2528, 3868, 4934, 5891, 6702, 7950, 8953, 9809

0785, 1840, 2693, 3906, 5040, 5960, 6711, 8103, 9073, 9890

Cons. Prize ₹1000/-

40627 (All remaining series of 1st Prize No.)

DISCLAIMER- Lottery participation is subject to local laws and regulations. Results are provided for informational purposes only. Please verify official results through authorized Nagaland State Lottery sources before claiming any prize. Gambling can be addictive; play responsibly.