(OUT) Nagaland 6 PM Lottery Sambad Result Today 3 September 2025 LIVE: DEAR CUPID EVENING 1 Crore First Prize Announced – Check Complete Winner List

Nagaland Sambad Lottery Result Today 03-09-2025, day Live Updates: We bring you daily updates of the Nagaland State Lottery results for the 1 pm, 6 pm, and 8 pm draws. Stay tuned on NewsX to see the winning numbers as soon as they are released. There is a legal allowance for lotteries in 13 states in India, including Nagaland, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Mizoram, Kerala, Maharashtra, Goa, Manipur, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, and Assam.

The results for the Nagaland Sambad State Lottery have been officially announced.

The Nagaland Sambad Lottery Department has announced the long-awaited results of the DEAR CUPID EVENING Bumper Lottery today.

DEAR CUPID EVENING Lucky Draw First Prize Winner: Rs 1 Crore

First Prize 1 Crore Winner Number- 88L 68038

DEAR CUPID EVENING Lucky Draw Second Prize Winner: Rs 9000

Second Prize Winner Numbers- 13954, 14410, 22462, 29139, 52552, 56114, 59159, 67139, 85240, 91374

DEAR CUPID EVENING Lucky Draw Third Prize Winners: Rs 450

Third Prize Winners: 0162, 0676, 2541, 4784, 4817, 6718, 8668, 8929, 9291, 9307

DEAR CUPID EVENING Lucky Draw Fourth Prize Winners: Rs 250

4th Prize Winners Ticket No: 1300, 1323, 3408, 5554, 6314, 7077, 7426, 8126, 8303, 9801

DEAR CUPID EVENING Lucky Draw Fifth Prize Winners: Rs 120

5th Prize Winners Ticket No: 0030, 0967, 1575, 2882, 4024, 4913, 6733, 7431, 8238, 9246

0104, 1014, 1717, 2942, 4064, 5377, 6750, 7770, 9035, 9440

0177, 1082, 1791, 2979, 4136, 5641, 6880, 7935, 9438, 9478

0215, 1248, 1839, 3774, 4169, 5874, 6929, 7951, 8749, 9657

0640, 1281, 1899, 3787, 4177, 5976, 7001, 7997, 8750, 9670

0718, 1331, 2142, 3807, 4478, 6043, 7148, 8002, 8837, 9701

0764, 1384, 2166, 4006, 4746, 6228, 7181, 8530, 8849, 9766

0863, 1384, 2519, 4028, 4786, 6265, 7354, 8030, 9063, 9768

0876, 1495, 2829, 4012, 4865, 6558, 7364, 8168, 9148, 9817

Cons. Prize ₹1000/-

Ticket no. – 68038

Disclaimer- Lottery participation is subject to local laws and regulations. Results are provided for informational purposes only. Please verify official results through authorized Nagaland State Lottery sources before claiming any prize. Gambling can be addictive; play responsibly.