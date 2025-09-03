(OUT) Nagaland 8 PM DEAR PELICAN NIGHT Lottery Sambad Result Today 3 September 2025 LIVE: 1 Crore First Prize Announced – Check Complete Winner List

Nagaland Sambad Lottery Result Today 03-09-2025, day Live Updates: We bring you daily updates of the Nagaland State Lottery results for the 1 pm, 6 pm, and 8 pm draws. Stay tuned on NewsX to see the winning numbers as soon as they are released. There is a legal allowance for lotteries in 13 states in India, including Nagaland, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Mizoram, Kerala, Maharashtra, Goa, Manipur, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, and Assam.

The results for the Nagaland Sambad State Lottery have been officially announced.

The Nagaland Sambad Lottery Department has announced the long-awaited results of the DEAR PELICAN NIGHT Bumper Lottery today.

DEAR PELICAN NIGHT Lucky Draw First Prize Winner: Rs 1 Crore

First Prize 1 Crore Winner Number- 85J 62467

DEAR PELICAN NIGHT Lucky Draw Second Prize Winner: Rs 9000

Second Prize Winner Numbers- 03224, 03811, 17591, 27250, 43892, 48173, 60295, 77685, 78323, 86753

DEAR PELICAN NIGHT Lucky Draw Third Prize Winners: Rs 450

Third Prize Winners: 1369, 1938, 2209, 5830, 5846, 6594, 8099, 8504, 9570, 9781

DEAR PELICAN NIGHT Lucky Draw Fourth Prize Winners: Rs 250

4th Prize Winners Ticket No: 0776, 2045, 2207, 2658, 3292, 5574, 5973, 7768, 8577, 8687

DEAR PELICAN NIGHT Lucky Draw Fifth Prize Winners: Rs 120

5th Prize Winners Ticket No: 0117, 1091, 2141, 3035, 3897, 4634, 5630, 6851, 7779, 9107

0368, 1374, 2263, 3085, 3909, 4870, 5688, 7055, 8197, 9146

0417, 1402, 2377, 3096, 3954, 4934, 6113, 7114, 8508, 9230

0477, 1615, 2657, 3120, 4980, 5142, 6171, 7211, 8652, 9496

0513, 1686, 2665, 3162, 5045, 5298, 6229, 7238, 8893, 9738

0691, 1813, 2902, 3279, 4108, 5323, 6293, 7343, 8946, 9746

0818, 1936, 2920, 3366, 4176, 5340, 6385, 7391, 8963, 9780

0835, 1953, 2942, 3371, 4193, 5360, 6402, 7420, 8989, 9805

1067, 1994, 2967, 3845, 4403, 5424, 6717, 7556, 8999, 9950

Cons. Prize ₹1000/-

Ticket no.- 62467 (all remaining serials & series of 1st prize no.)

Lottery participation is subject to local laws and regulations. Results are provided for informational purposes only. Please verify official results through authorized Nagaland State Lottery sources before claiming any prize. Gambling can be addictive; play responsibly.