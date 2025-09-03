(OUT) Nagaland 8 PM DEAR PELICAN NIGHT Lottery Sambad Result Today 3 September 2025 LIVE: 1 Crore First Prize Announced – Check Complete Winner List

Nagaland Sambad Lottery Result Today 03-09-2025, day Live Updates: We bring you daily updates of the Nagaland State Lottery results for the 1 pm, 6 pm, and 8 pm draws. Stay tuned on NewsX to see the winning numbers as soon as they are released. There is a legal allowance for lotteries in 13 states in India, including Nagaland, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Mizoram, Kerala, Maharashtra, Goa, Manipur, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, and Assam.
The results for the Nagaland Sambad State Lottery have been officially announced.
The Nagaland Sambad Lottery Department has announced the long-awaited results of the DEAR PELICAN NIGHT Bumper Lottery today.
DEAR PELICAN NIGHT Lucky Draw First Prize Winner: Rs 1 Crore
First Prize 1 Crore Winner Number- 85J 62467
DEAR PELICAN NIGHT Lucky Draw Second Prize Winner: Rs 9000
Second Prize Winner Numbers- 03224, 03811, 17591, 27250, 43892, 48173, 60295, 77685, 78323, 86753
DEAR PELICAN NIGHT Lucky Draw Third Prize Winners: Rs 450
Third Prize Winners: 1369, 1938, 2209, 5830, 5846, 6594, 8099, 8504, 9570, 9781
DEAR PELICAN NIGHT Lucky Draw Fourth Prize Winners: Rs 250
4th Prize Winners Ticket No: 0776, 2045, 2207, 2658, 3292, 5574, 5973, 7768, 8577, 8687
DEAR PELICAN NIGHT Lucky Draw Fifth Prize Winners: Rs 120
5th Prize Winners Ticket No: 0117, 1091, 2141, 3035, 3897, 4634, 5630, 6851, 7779, 9107
0368, 1374, 2263, 3085, 3909, 4870, 5688, 7055, 8197, 9146
0417, 1402, 2377, 3096, 3954, 4934, 6113, 7114, 8508, 9230
0477, 1615, 2657, 3120, 4980, 5142, 6171, 7211, 8652, 9496
0513, 1686, 2665, 3162, 5045, 5298, 6229, 7238, 8893, 9738
0691, 1813, 2902, 3279, 4108, 5323, 6293, 7343, 8946, 9746
0818, 1936, 2920, 3366, 4176, 5340, 6385, 7391, 8963, 9780
0835, 1953, 2942, 3371, 4193, 5360, 6402, 7420, 8989, 9805
1067, 1994, 2967, 3845, 4403, 5424, 6717, 7556, 8999, 9950
Cons. Prize ₹1000/-
Ticket no.- 62467 (all remaining serials & series of 1st prize no.)
Lottery participation is subject to local laws and regulations. Results are provided for informational purposes only. Please verify official results through authorized Nagaland State Lottery sources before claiming any prize. Gambling can be addictive; play responsibly.