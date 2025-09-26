LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
kapil dev donald trump arrested barron trump Anantpur School leh-violence amazon-mx-player Joi Zubeen Da bjp kapil dev donald trump arrested barron trump Anantpur School leh-violence amazon-mx-player Joi Zubeen Da bjp kapil dev donald trump arrested barron trump Anantpur School leh-violence amazon-mx-player Joi Zubeen Da bjp kapil dev donald trump arrested barron trump Anantpur School leh-violence amazon-mx-player Joi Zubeen Da bjp
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
kapil dev donald trump arrested barron trump Anantpur School leh-violence amazon-mx-player Joi Zubeen Da bjp kapil dev donald trump arrested barron trump Anantpur School leh-violence amazon-mx-player Joi Zubeen Da bjp kapil dev donald trump arrested barron trump Anantpur School leh-violence amazon-mx-player Joi Zubeen Da bjp kapil dev donald trump arrested barron trump Anantpur School leh-violence amazon-mx-player Joi Zubeen Da bjp
LIVE TV
Home > India > Owaisi Launches Four-Day Seemanchal Nyay Yatra, What Is It And Its Impact Ahead Bihar Elections

Owaisi Launches Four-Day Seemanchal Nyay Yatra, What Is It And Its Impact Ahead Bihar Elections

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi launched a four-day ‘Seemanchal Nyay Yatra’ from Kishanganj on September 24 to campaign ahead of the Bihar assembly elections. The yatra focuses on the Muslim-majority Seemanchal region, which includes Kishanganj, Araria, Purnia, and Katihar. AIMIM won five seats here in 2020, expanding its influence after the death of RJD leader Mohammed Taslimuddin. Owaisi offered an alliance with the RJD-led Mahagathbandhan, requesting six seats, but received no response.

Owaisi Launches Four-Day Seemanchal Nyay Yatra, What Is It And Its Impact Ahead Bihar Elections

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Published: September 26, 2025 18:52:40 IST

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi started his poll campaign for the upcoming Bihar assembly elections with a four-day ‘Seemanchal Nyay Yatra’ in the state’s Seemanchal region. The yatra began on September 24 from Kishanganj and will conclude on September 27. Speaking to reporters in Siliguri, West Bengal, Owaisi said, “Election campaigning has already begun. Under the leadership of our Bihar president Akhtarul Iman, our party has been working actively. We will meet the public in various constituencies and hold public meetings throughout the four-day yatra.”

Seemanchal’s Significance in Bihar Politics

The Seemanchal region includes Kishanganj, Araria, Purnia, and Katihar, and it has a significant Muslim population. AIMIM won five assembly seats in this region in the 2020 Bihar polls, marking the party’s growing influence. Many local leaders have shown interest in joining AIMIM ahead of the elections. The region, once considered a stronghold of the RJD, has seen shifts in political dominance after the death of RJD leader Mohammed Taslimuddin in 2017, allowing AIMIM to strengthen its position.

Ahead of the elections, AIMIM offered to join the RJD-led Mahagathbandhan, requesting six seats in the alliance. Owaisi stated, “We only wanted to be treated as equals and not as slaves in the joint fight against BJP and RSS. So far, no response has come from them.” RJD’s vote base mainly consists of Yadavs and Muslims. Allowing AIMIM into the alliance could impact RJD’s voters and may also give BJP an opportunity to accuse the grand alliance of appeasement politics.

BJP Observes Owaisi’s Campaign

Although BJP dismissed the yatra, it continues to monitor it closely. In 2020, BJP had won eight seats in Seemanchal. BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad said, “It is none of our concern with whom Mr Owaisi is trying to ally. The bottom line is to gather Muslim votes, pure vote bank politics.” AIMIM’s focused outreach in Seemanchal indicates a determined effort to expand its political footprint in Bihar ahead of the assembly elections.

Must Read: E-Aadhaar App: Guideline To Update Your Phone Number, Address, Picture Using App

Tags: Bihar ElectionsOwaisiSeemanchal Nyay Yatra

RELATED News

Congress leader KC Venugopal questions Kerala CM's silence' over SIR
Uttar Pradesh Witnesses Massive Pilgrim Rush In First Four Days of Navratri 2025
VIDEO: Road Rage Gets Ugly In Madhya Pradesh, Man Urinating Openly In Public Takes Out His Gun After Being Stopped
‘Hunger Strike Appeared To Provoke Unrest In Ladakh’: Ladakh’s Lieutenant Governor On Leh Unrest| NewsX Exclusive
Who Is Neil Anand? Indian-Origin Doctor, Who Treated 9/11 Patients, Jailed For 14 Years For THIS Shocking Reason, Ordered To Pay $4 Million If…

LATEST NEWS

Govt finalises borrowing plan of Rs 6.77 lakh crore for H2 FY 2025-26
Shameful Act Caught On CCTV: Indian Couple With A Toddler Seen Shoplifting Twice During Vacation In Vietnam
Indian junior women's hockey team suffer 2-3 defeat in Australia tour opener
WATCH: Pakistan Has A Masterplan To Beat India In Asia Cup 2025 Final, But Why Does It Involve Abhishek Bachchan? Shoaib Akhtar Has The Answer!
Bangladeshi Hindus set to celebrate Durga Puja amid high alert
Kamal Haasan hails child actor Treesha Thosar's National Award win, says "You've beaten my record"
Bihar Police Constable Result 2025 OUT: Direct Link to Download Merit List PDF and Cut Off
India must become self-reliant in rare earth elements' production: President Droupadi Murmu
Alyssa Healy Calls ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 ‘Toughest Yet’ Ahead of Australia’s Title Defence
IND Vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Final: India Has A Troubling Record Against Pakistan In Tournament Finals
Owaisi Launches Four-Day Seemanchal Nyay Yatra, What Is It And Its Impact Ahead Bihar Elections

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Owaisi Launches Four-Day Seemanchal Nyay Yatra, What Is It And Its Impact Ahead Bihar Elections

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Owaisi Launches Four-Day Seemanchal Nyay Yatra, What Is It And Its Impact Ahead Bihar Elections
Owaisi Launches Four-Day Seemanchal Nyay Yatra, What Is It And Its Impact Ahead Bihar Elections
Owaisi Launches Four-Day Seemanchal Nyay Yatra, What Is It And Its Impact Ahead Bihar Elections
Owaisi Launches Four-Day Seemanchal Nyay Yatra, What Is It And Its Impact Ahead Bihar Elections

QUICK LINKS