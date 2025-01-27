Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Monday, January 27, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Owaisi Slams Gujarat Govt For Defying SC In Dwarka Demolitions

AIMIM chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi has strongly criticized the demolition drive in Dwarka, Gujarat, alleging it specifically targeted Muslim places of worship and burial grounds.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Owaisi Slams Gujarat Govt For Defying SC In Dwarka Demolitions

Asaduddin Owaisi


AIMIM chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi has strongly criticized the demolition drive in Dwarka, Gujarat, alleging it specifically targeted Muslim places of worship and burial grounds.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

According to Owaisi, the demolitions violated Supreme Court orders and were carried out without due process.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Owaisi condemned the actions, stating, “The demolitions in Dwarka, Gujarat, were aimed at Muslim places of worship and qabrasthans. These were in blatant violation of Supreme Court rulings. The demolished burial grounds and dargah were recognized by the government, and the demolitions happened without challenging their status or following due procedure.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

This is completely unacceptable.” He further suggested that this drive was part of a broader agenda to undermine Waqf protections.

The demolition drive took place from January 18 to 25 and involved the removal of what the authorities described as illegal encroachments from several locations in the Devbhoomi Dwarka district. Owaisi’s statements raise concerns about the fairness of the actions, with accusations of religious discrimination.

In contrast, Gujarat’s Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi posted on X, defending the operation. He wrote, “DevBhoomi Dwarka! The 7 islands of Dwarka district are NOW 100% encroachment-free! A total of 36 illegal structures have been successfully removed from the seven islands. I applaud the Administration and team for their hard work in preserving our cultural heritage.”

The structures removed, reportedly built in the last five to ten years, were located on islands requiring special permissions for access. These locations were reportedly home to various encroachments, sparking controversy around the necessity and method of the demolitions.

The Waqf Board of Gujarat has filed a petition in the Gujarat High Court, challenging the demolitions, which they argue targeted properties that had legal recognition. The court will hear the petition on February 4.

Owaisi’s remarks have fueled debates on the government’s actions and intentions, with some alleging that such moves are part of a larger strategy to weaken Waqf property protections. The case has also drawn attention to the proposed amendments to the Waqf Bill, which many believe could erode safeguards for minority religious properties in the future.

Read More: Uniform Civil Code: Registration Necessary For Couples In ‘Live-In’ Relationship From Today

Filed under

asaduddin owaisi

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Uttarakhand Becomes First State To Enforce Uniform Civil Code: What It Means For Citizens And Society?

Uttarakhand Becomes First State To Enforce Uniform Civil Code: What It Means For Citizens And...

Arvind Kejriwal Releases AAP Manifesto Ahead Of Delhi Elections 2025: The 15 Big Announcements

Arvind Kejriwal Releases AAP Manifesto Ahead Of Delhi Elections 2025: The 15 Big Announcements

Stock Market Crash: Rs 9 Lakh Crore Wiped Off Within Hours As Sensex Tumbles 800 points

Stock Market Crash: Rs 9 Lakh Crore Wiped Off Within Hours As Sensex Tumbles 800...

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami To Launch Rules and Portal For Uniform Civil Code Implementation Shortly

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami To Launch Rules and Portal For Uniform Civil Code Implementation...

Union Budget 2025 Date And Time: Everything You Need To Know About Nirmala Sitharaman’s Presentation

Union Budget 2025 Date And Time: Everything You Need To Know About Nirmala Sitharaman’s Presentation

Entertainment

Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava In Trouble? Actor’s Dancing As Gets Objected As Maharashtra Minister Warns To Stop Its Release

Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava In Trouble? Actor’s Dancing As Gets Objected As Maharashtra Minister Warns To

Urvashi Rautela’s Mother Hospitalised, Here’s What She Said To Fans

Urvashi Rautela’s Mother Hospitalised, Here’s What She Said To Fans

Air India Passengers Beat Cabin Overhead Roof After Enduring Five-Hour Delay Without Air Conditioning- Watch Viral Video!

Air India Passengers Beat Cabin Overhead Roof After Enduring Five-Hour Delay Without Air Conditioning- Watch

Coldplay’s Chris Martin Sings ‘Maa Tujhe Salam, Vande Mataram’, On 76th Republic Day: Ahmedabad Concert, Watch

Coldplay’s Chris Martin Sings ‘Maa Tujhe Salam, Vande Mataram’, On 76th Republic Day: Ahmedabad Concert,

‘We Do Not Enjoy Watching You Destroy England,’ Chris Martin Tells Jasprit Bumrah, Watch How The Cricketer Reacted

‘We Do Not Enjoy Watching You Destroy England,’ Chris Martin Tells Jasprit Bumrah, Watch How

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Lifestyle

Paris Bestows Knighthood On Dior’s British Designer Kim Jones

Paris Bestows Knighthood On Dior’s British Designer Kim Jones

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900 Hours

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900

Anxiety Hits Young Employees Hard: 9 In 10 Under 25 Face Mental Health Challenges

Anxiety Hits Young Employees Hard: 9 In 10 Under 25 Face Mental Health Challenges

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox