Pahalgam Terror Attack: NIA Arrests Two After Raiding 32 Locations, Identities Disclosed

In a major breakthrough in the Pahalgam terror attack case, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested two men for harbouring the terrorists who had carried out the horrendous attack that killed 26 innocent tourists and grievously injured 16 others.

Pahalgam Terror Attack: Identities Disclosed

The two men – Parvaiz Ahmad Jothar from Batkote, Pahalgam and Bashir Ahmad Jothar of Hill Park, Pahalgam – have disclosed the identities of the three armed terrorists involved in the attack, and have also confirmed that they were Pakistani nationals affiliated to the proscribed terrorist outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).



Parvaiz and Bashir had knowingly harboured the three armed terrorists at a seasonal dhok (hut) at Hill Park before the attack, as per NIA investigations.

The two men had provided food, shelter and logistical support to the terrorists, who had, on the fateful afternoon, selectively killed the tourists on the basis of their religious identity, making it one of the most gruesome terrorist attacks ever.



NIA, which has arrested the duo under Section 19 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967, is further investigating the case RC-02/2025/NIA/JMU, registered after the attack that shook the world on 22nd April 2025.

NIA Raids Multiple Locations Across J&K in Ongoing Terror Probe

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) recently carried out searches at 32 locations across Jammu and Kashmir in connection with the ongoing probe into the Pahalgam terror attack.

The raids targeted residential properties linked to individuals connected with militant outfits like The Resistance Front (TRF), United Liberation Front Jammu & Kashmir (ULFJ&K), Mujahideen Gazwat-ul-Hind (MGH), Jammu & Kashmir Freedom Fighters (JKFF), Kashmir Tigers, and the People’s Anti-Fascist Front (PAAF).

These groups are known to be affiliated with banned terrorist organisations such as Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), and Al-Badr.

