Paraglider Delivers Lighter To Man In Goa, Netizen Cannot Stop Laughing, Watch Viral Video

A light-hearted and extraordinary incident from Goa has taken the internet by storm. A viral video shows a man casually asking a paraglider mid-flight for a lighter, sparking amusement and admiration among netizens.

“India is not for beginners”

The video begins with a stunning aerial view of Goa, accompanied by the caption, “Imagine forgetting a lighter here.” Moments later, a paraglider appears in the distance, descending toward the group. As the paraglider approaches, the man calls out, “Bhaiya, lighter hai?” in the most nonchalant manner.

Amid laughter and cheers from onlookers, the paraglider obliges, gracefully flying down to hand over the lighter instead of simply tossing it. His impressive maneuver earns praise from the crowd, and as he prepares to take off again, he jokingly reminds the man to return the lighter later, saying, “Wapas de dena.”

Internet Reacts with Humor and Amazement

The video has garnered over 11.2 million views and 1.3 million likes and shares, making it a viral sensation. Viewers flocked to the comments section to share their amusement and thoughts on the unique exchange.

One pinned comment revealed the happy ending to the story: “People are not going to believe, but he came back, and we returned the lighter.”

Other comments highlighted the paraglider’s skills and humor. “He didn’t even drop it; he handed it over! Pure skill and heart!!” wrote one user.

Another user joked, “Blinkit is getting crazier day by day,” while someone else quipped, “Premium subscription of Zepto.”

One viewer pointed out a missed opportunity: “Should’ve used ‘Hymn for the Weekend’ by Coldplay – the lyrics literally say, ‘Oh angel sent from up above.’”

A Moment of Pure Joy

Moments like these remind us of the unpredictability and humor life can bring. The paraglider’s willingness to participate in this impromptu request and the camaraderie shared between strangers created a scene that resonated with millions online.

As one commenter aptly put it: “LIGHTER AIRDROP!”