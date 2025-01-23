Parakram Diwas: What Is It And Why Does India Celebrate It On January 23?

Parakram Diwas, observed on January 23, honors the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. This day celebrates his courage, leadership in the Indian National Army, and his pivotal role in India’s struggle for independence.

Every year on January 23, India observes Parakram Diwas to honor the birth anniversary of one of the nation’s most revered freedom fighters, Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. Known as the Day of Valor, this day is dedicated to celebrating Bose’s indomitable spirit, unwavering patriotism, and immense contributions to India’s struggle for independence. Parakram Diwas serves as a reminder of the sacrifices made for the nation and continues to inspire generations with its call to action for progress and unity.

History of Parakram Diwas: A Tribute to Netaji’s Courage

In 2021, the Government of India officially designated January 23 as Parakram Diwas to commemorate the 124th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. This decision was a symbolic gesture to honor Bose’s courage, resilience, and selfless service to India’s freedom movement. Parakram Diwas celebrates Netaji’s vision of a self-reliant, independent India and encourages citizens to embrace his values of courage and determination.

The observance of Parakram Diwas includes a variety of events across the country, from tributes by national leaders to programs that focus on Netaji’s contributions to India’s independence. This day serves as a solemn yet spirited occasion to keep his legacy alive in the hearts and minds of the nation.

Parakram Diwas holds immense significance as it celebrates the bravery and selfless service of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. His leadership of the Indian National Army (INA) and his efforts in establishing the Azad Hind Government exemplify his commitment to India’s freedom struggle.

The day aims to inspire Indians, especially the youth, to emulate Bose’s courage and perseverance in the face of adversity. By honoring Netaji’s vision for a united and independent India, Parakram Diwas calls on citizens to work towards national progress and unity.

Life and Legacy of Subhas Chandra Bose: A Journey of Leadership and Patriotism

Born on January 23, 1897, in Cuttack, Odisha, Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose was a fearless leader whose dedication to India’s freedom struggle continues to inspire generations. From his early education in Cuttack to his academic achievements in England, Bose’s nationalist zeal was evident early on. Despite excelling in the Indian Civil Services examination in 1921, Bose’s deep sense of patriotism led him to resign and return to India, where he devoted himself fully to the independence movement.

Bose’s political journey took a decisive turn when he joined the Indian National Congress and quickly rose to leadership. In 1938 and 1939, he was elected the president of the Indian National Congress, where he pushed for greater unity in the fight against British colonial rule. In 1939, he established the Forward Bloc, an organization aimed at uniting anti-colonial forces to intensify the struggle for independence.

The Formation of the Indian National Army (INA)

Amidst the turmoil of World War II, Subhas Chandra Bose took bold action by forming the Indian National Army (INA) in 1942. The INA, under his leadership, fought alongside the Japanese forces in an attempt to free India from British rule. Netaji’s iconic slogan, “Give me blood, and I will give you freedom,” resonated deeply with millions of Indians, urging them to join the fight for independence.

Celebrating Parakram Diwas 2025

As India celebrates Parakram Diwas in 2025, it is not just a day to honor Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s contributions but also a moment for the nation to reflect on his vision for a free and self-reliant India. On this day, let us renew our commitment to his ideals and continue the journey towards progress, unity, and patriotism.

ALSO READ: Two More Student Suicides In Kota: Death Toll Reaches Six In 2025