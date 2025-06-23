Live Tv
Home > India > Parl Committee Highlights Jam On Highways Connecting Delhi From UP, Haryana, Asks NHAI To Share Plan To Decongest

Parl Committee Highlights Jam On Highways Connecting Delhi From UP, Haryana, Asks NHAI To Share Plan To Decongest

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Road Transport met with top police officials from Haryana and Uttar Pradesh to address heavy congestion on highways connecting Delhi, raising concerns about illegal parking, dhabas, and poor traffic management

Gurgaon Toll Plaza

Published By: Anand Singh
Last Updated: June 23, 2025 16:30:53 IST

New Delhi, June 23, The Standing Committee of Parliament on Road Transport Tourism and Culture on Monday met here and asked the police officers of Haryana and Uttar Pradesh to share the plan to decongest the Highways connecting the national capital from both states. 

According to sources, during the meeting today officials of the NHAI Chairman, Secretary of the Road and Transport Ministry, several top police officers from Haryana and Uttar Pradesh participated in the meeting here. 

The source said that the members of the committee asked the officers to share the plans how to decongest the highways connecting Delhi from Uttar Pradesh and Haryana. 

The source said that the members pointed out heavy traffic on the highways connecting the national capital and heavy rush and jam like situation round the clock on the same. 

The source also pointed out a Congress MP highlighted the illegal parkings and dhabas near the highways that leads to heavy jam like situation round the clock. 

He also highlighted the illegal cuts made on highways by the dhaba owners and illegal parking people.  

The committee also pointed out the officers that in case of vehicle breakdown heavy jams are reported on highways. 

The committee also asked the officers to share the plan to decongest the highways connecting the national capital from Uttar Pradesh and Haryana. 

The source said that several police officers, including Gurugram Police Commissioner, top officers of Uttar Pradesh police from districts neighboring Delhi. 

The source also said that the officers also shared their feedback to the committee. 

The source also said that the NHAI will give a written reply to the committee in the coming days. 

