Parliament Winter Session Begins Today: 13 Key Bills To Be Tabled; Will The Heat Rise Over Special Voter Roll Revision?

The Winter Session of Parliament begins today, December 1, with 15 sittings scheduled until December 19, and political friction is already visible. The session opens under intense debate around the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, with opposition parties gearing up to corner the government. With 13 key bills slated to be introduced, the session is expected to witness heated confrontations rather than consensus.

Opposition to Target Govt Over Special Voter Roll Revision (SIR)

The Special Intensive Revision of voter rolls currently underway in 12 states following Bihar is set to dominate the initial days of the session. Opposition parties including the Congress, Trinamool Congress (TMC), Samajwadi Party (SP) and DMK claim that the SIR process is “deeply flawed, biased and politically motivated”, particularly in poll-bound states.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has alleged mass wrongful deletions and manipulation, warning that the SIR is being used to benefit the ruling BJP.

The government maintains that SIR is a routine constitutional exercise conducted independently by the Election Commission of India (ECI). However, it has not agreed to the opposition’s demand to begin a discussion at 2 pm today, according to Business Advisory Committee (BAC) sources.

13 Major Bills to Be Tabled During the Winter Session

A total of 13 bills are listed for consideration and passage during the session. Key proposals include economic, corporate and energy-sector reforms.

Bills Planned for Introduction and Passage

National Highways (Amendment) Bill Atomic Energy Bill, 2025 Corporate Laws (Amendment) Bill Insurance Laws (Amendment) Bill Higher Education Commission of India Bill, 2025 Central Excise (Amendment) Bill Health Security and National Security Cess Bill, 2025 Competition (Amendment) Bill Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) Amendment Bill Pharmaceutical Regulation Authority Bill Rural Employment Guarantee (Amendment) Bill Telecommunications Infrastructure Modernisation Bill Public-Private Partnership in Transport and Logistics Bill

Additionally, the Lok Sabha will take up discussion and voting on the first batch of Supplementary Demands for Grants 2025-26.

Opposition Demands National Security Discussion After Delhi Blast

Another expected flashpoint is national security following the November 10 blast near Red Fort in Delhi. Opposition leaders have demanded a full-day debate on internal security lapses, intelligence failures and foreign policy concerns.

The government has indicated readiness for debate “as per parliamentary rules”, but is expected to resist politically charged criticism.

Air Pollution Crisis Likely to Trigger Heated Debates

With Delhi and northern India experiencing hazardous air quality, MPs from the National Capital Region are pushing for a national action plan on pollution, stubble burning, industrial emissions and transport-sector reforms.

Ideological Showdown Expected Over ‘Vande Mataram’

The government has scheduled a special discussion marking 150 years of the national song ‘Vande Mataram’. BJP leaders claim that removing lines from the song in 1937 “sowed the seeds of Partition”. Opposition parties accuse the ruling coalition of diverting attention from urgent issues.

Govt Seeks Cooperation; Opposition Warns of Disruptions

After an all-party meeting chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju urged cooperation and smooth conduct. He stated that Parliament must function “with a cool mind” and not be stalled.

However, Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi accused the government of undermining democracy, declaring that the entire opposition is united on SIR, national security and foreign policy concerns.

SP and TMC leaders said they would not allow the issue to be ignored, demanding suspension of SIR where alleged wrongful deletions have occurred.

With intense political stakes and a heavy legislative agenda, the Winter Session 2025 may become one of the most tumultuous sessions in recent years.

ALSO READ: Gujarat Shocker: Girl’s Lover Shot Dead By Family, Head Smashed, 21-Year-Old Then Marries His Corpse