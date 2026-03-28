‘People Of Bengal Have Now Understood’: Amit Shah Accuses Mamata Banerjee Of Playing ‘Victim Card’ As BJP Releases Chargesheet Against TMC in Kolkata

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday accused West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of using the “victim card” in politics while releasing the BJP’s chargesheet against the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) government.

He accused Mamata Banerjee of pretending to be a victim during elections, adding that the people of Bengal have now understood her tactics.

The state will conduct elections in two phases, on April 23 and April 29, with counting of votes for both phases scheduled for May 4.

Addressing the press conference in Kolkata, Shah said, “Mamata Banerjee has always played the politics of the victim card. At times, she gets her leg broken; at other times, she has her head bandaged; sometimes she falls ill; and then again, she stands before the Election Commission feigning helplessness while hurling abuses at the institution. But I have come to tell her that the people of Bengal have now thoroughly understood this politics of the victim card…”

Further, Shah pointed out that only in Bengal were judicial officers deployed during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), a situation not seen anywhere else in the country.

He said that the BJP would not only remove infiltrators from the voter list but also expel them from the country.

“SIR is happening across the entire country, yet nowhere else did judicial officers have to be deployed–only in Bengal. What is the reason for this?… Mamata Banerjee should answer this to the people of Bengal… She is levelling allegations against SIR; however, today I wish to ask the people of Bengal: should those infiltrators who have been kept here be allowed to decide the future of Bengal?… I want to make it clear on behalf of the BJP that we are resolved to identify and expel every single infiltrator from the country, not merely from the voter lists but from across the entire nation, and this is my party’s agenda,” he said.

“On May 6, the BJP government will be formed in West Bengal, and within 45 days, the land required for fencing the border will be provided by the Bengal BJP government to the Government of India, and we will stop infiltration,” he further said.

Shah criticised West Bengal Chief Minister for including 77 communities in the OBC category, claiming that 75 of them were Muslim communities. He questioned whether OBC status should now be determined based on religion.

“The people of Bengal should know that Mamata Banerjee included 77 communities in the OBC category, out of which 75 are Muslim communities. Are there no other communities left? Will OBC now be decided on the basis of religion? This will not continue for long,” he said.

Shah said that after the BJP comes to power, it will provide a 5-year age relaxation for young people whose age limits had expired due to recruitment scams.

He also assured that these individuals would be given an opportunity in SSC recruitments, with a focus on ensuring a transparent recruitment process.

“In the numerous recruitment scams that have occurred, the age limit for many young people has already expired. We will provide a 5-year relaxation in this, and for those young people whose age limit for recruitment has expired, we will also give them an opportunity in SSC recruitments, along with ensuring a transparent recruitment process,” he said

(With Inputs From ANI)

ALSO READ: Watch: Woman Kisses Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Amid Frenzied Election Campaign Crowd; Video Sparks Debate As Opposition Calls It ‘Inappropriate Act’