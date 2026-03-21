Petrol, Diesel Prices On March 21, 2026: Check Out Latest Fuel Rates Across Major Cities Today | Full List And Details Inside

Petrol, Diesel Prices On March 21, 2026: Fuel prices across India remained largely stable on March 21, 2026, even as oil companies raised the price of premium petrol by around Rs 2 per litre. The revision comes amid rising global crude oil prices linked to ongoing geopolitical tensions.

While the hike impacts high-octane fuel users, there is no change in regular petrol and diesel prices for everyday consumers.

Premium Petrol Gets Costlier, Regular Fuel Rates Unchanged

State-run oil marketing companies have increased the price of premium-grade petrol by over Rs 2 per litre. However, standard petrol and diesel prices continue to remain unchanged across the country.

In Delhi, for instance, regular petrol is steady at around Rs 94.77 per litre and diesel at Rs 87.67 per litre. The price hike is limited to premium variants such as high-octane fuels, which are used in select vehicles and account for a small share of total fuel consumption.

Why Fuel Prices Were Revised

The increase in premium petrol prices is linked to a sharp rise in global crude oil rates, driven by tensions in the Middle East.

Crude prices have surged past the $100 per barrel mark, prompting oil companies to adjust select fuel categories while keeping mass-market fuel prices stable to avoid burdening the general public.

At the same time, industrial or bulk diesel prices have seen a sharp jump of around Rs 22 per litre, mainly affecting commercial and industrial users.

City-Wise Petrol, Diesel Rates On March 21

Here are the latest fuel prices in major cities:

Delhi: Petrol Rs 94.77/litre, Diesel Rs 87.67/litre

Mumbai: Petrol Rs 103.54/litre, Diesel Rs 90.03/litre

Kolkata: Petrol Rs 105.45/litre, Diesel Rs 92.02/litre

Chennai: Petrol Rs 100.84/litre, Diesel Rs 92.39/litre

Bengaluru: Petrol Rs 102.96/litre, Diesel Rs 90.99/litre

Hyderabad: Petrol Rs 107.46/litre, Diesel Rs 95.70/litre

Ahmedabad: Petrol Rs 94.49/litre, Diesel Rs 90.17/litre

Prices may vary slightly depending on local taxes and dealer commissions.

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