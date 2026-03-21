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Home > India News > Petrol, Diesel Prices On March 21, 2026: Check Out Latest Fuel Rates Across Major Cities Today | Full List And Details Inside

Petrol, Diesel Prices On March 21, 2026: Check Out Latest Fuel Rates Across Major Cities Today | Full List And Details Inside

Petrol, Diesel Prices On March 21, 2026: Fuel prices across India remained largely stable on March 21, 2026, even as oil companies raised the price of premium petrol by around Rs 2 per litre. The revision comes amid rising global crude oil prices linked to ongoing geopolitical tensions.

Petrol, Diesel Prices On March 21, 2026: Check Out Latest Fuel Rates Across Major Cities Today (AI-Generated Image)
Petrol, Diesel Prices On March 21, 2026: Check Out Latest Fuel Rates Across Major Cities Today (AI-Generated Image)

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: March 21, 2026 09:48:16 IST

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Petrol, Diesel Prices On March 21, 2026: Check Out Latest Fuel Rates Across Major Cities Today | Full List And Details Inside

Petrol, Diesel Prices On March 21, 2026: Fuel prices across India remained largely stable on March 21, 2026, even as oil companies raised the price of premium petrol by around Rs 2 per litre. The revision comes amid rising global crude oil prices linked to ongoing geopolitical tensions.

While the hike impacts high-octane fuel users, there is no change in regular petrol and diesel prices for everyday consumers.

Premium Petrol Gets Costlier, Regular Fuel Rates Unchanged

State-run oil marketing companies have increased the price of premium-grade petrol by over Rs 2 per litre. However, standard petrol and diesel prices continue to remain unchanged across the country.

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In Delhi, for instance, regular petrol is steady at around Rs 94.77 per litre and diesel at Rs 87.67 per litre. The price hike is limited to premium variants such as high-octane fuels, which are used in select vehicles and account for a small share of total fuel consumption.

Why Fuel Prices Were Revised

The increase in premium petrol prices is linked to a sharp rise in global crude oil rates, driven by tensions in the Middle East.

Crude prices have surged past the $100 per barrel mark, prompting oil companies to adjust select fuel categories while keeping mass-market fuel prices stable to avoid burdening the general public.

At the same time, industrial or bulk diesel prices have seen a sharp jump of around Rs 22 per litre, mainly affecting commercial and industrial users.

City-Wise Petrol, Diesel Rates On March 21

Here are the latest fuel prices in major cities:

Delhi: Petrol Rs 94.77/litre, Diesel Rs 87.67/litre
Mumbai: Petrol Rs 103.54/litre, Diesel Rs 90.03/litre
Kolkata: Petrol Rs 105.45/litre, Diesel Rs 92.02/litre
Chennai: Petrol Rs 100.84/litre, Diesel Rs 92.39/litre
Bengaluru: Petrol Rs 102.96/litre, Diesel Rs 90.99/litre
Hyderabad: Petrol Rs 107.46/litre, Diesel Rs 95.70/litre
Ahmedabad: Petrol Rs 94.49/litre, Diesel Rs 90.17/litre

Prices may vary slightly depending on local taxes and dealer commissions.

ALSO READ: Delhi Weather Today: Chilly March Morning Breaks Six-Year Record, Rain Revives Atmosphere, AQI Now Satisfactory

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Petrol, Diesel Prices On March 21, 2026: Check Out Latest Fuel Rates Across Major Cities Today | Full List And Details Inside

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Petrol, Diesel Prices On March 21, 2026: Check Out Latest Fuel Rates Across Major Cities Today | Full List And Details Inside
Petrol, Diesel Prices On March 21, 2026: Check Out Latest Fuel Rates Across Major Cities Today | Full List And Details Inside
Petrol, Diesel Prices On March 21, 2026: Check Out Latest Fuel Rates Across Major Cities Today | Full List And Details Inside
Petrol, Diesel Prices On March 21, 2026: Check Out Latest Fuel Rates Across Major Cities Today | Full List And Details Inside

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