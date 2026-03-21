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Home > India News > Delhi Weather Today: Chilly March Morning Breaks Six-Year Record, Rain Revives Atmosphere, AQI Now Satisfactory

Delhi Weather Today: Chilly March Morning Breaks Six-Year Record, Rain Revives Atmosphere, AQI Now Satisfactory

On March 20, 2026, Delhi experienced its coldest March day in six years, with temperatures nearly 10°C below normal. Heavy rain and strong winds improved air quality, bringing the AQI to 93, the first satisfactory reading in 161 days offering residents a rare break from pollution and early summer heat.

Delhi Weather Today: Coldest March in Six Years Brings Rain, Strong Winds, and Satisfactory AQI
Delhi Weather Today: Coldest March in Six Years Brings Rain, Strong Winds, and Satisfactory AQI

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: March 21, 2026 05:57:31 IST

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Delhi Weather Today: Chilly March Morning Breaks Six-Year Record, Rain Revives Atmosphere, AQI Now Satisfactory

On March 20, 2026, the national capital region experienced its first winter season when continuous rain combined with strong winds to create a winterlike freezing temperature throughout the city. During March, Safdarjung Observatory recorded its coldest temperature in six years when the maximum temperature reached 21.7°C, which was nearly 10 degrees lower than the typical seasonal temperature.

The city recorded its lowest temperature since March 2020, which resulted in an environmental achievement when the Air Quality Index (AQI) of the city reached 93 to enter the satisfactory range after 161 days.

The city experienced two unusual events that delivered extreme cold temperatures while providing residents with pure air that created an unusual break from both early summer heat and ongoing wintertime air pollution.

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Record Temperatures and Meteorological Shifts

A western disturbance brought heavy rain, which caused mercury levels to decrease across the entire National Capital Region (NCR). The temperature at Safdarjung reached 21.7°C, while Palam and Lodhi Road reported lower temperatures of 21.2°C and 21.0°C. 

The summer season experienced a complete suspension because the current temperature exceeded normal levels by more than 10 degrees Celsius. The city received approximately 7 mm of rainfall within 24 hours, making this the wettest March since 2023.

A rain band that measured 1,000 kilometers in length traveled through North India, which led to a sudden decrease in atmospheric temperatures. The strong winds made the cold weather seem more intense to residents, who then needed to wear their light wool clothing again.

Environmental Recovery and Air Quality

The most important result from this wet period has been the creation of a significant decrease in particulate matter, which had kept the city’s air in the ‘poor’ to ‘very poor’ brackets for over five months.

The rain functioned as a natural scrubber because it removed all the pollutants that had accumulated in the area, resulting in an air quality index of 93, which showed healthy conditions.

This is the first ‘satisfactory’ air day that Delhi has experienced since October 9, 2025. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasts a temperature increase that will reach 27°C by the weekend, while current moisture levels together with clear skies will produce ‘moderate’ air quality for several days, which will benefit public health throughout the city.

Also Read: Delhi Weather Today: Rain Clears Skies, AQI Drops To 137; Noida Fresh, Faridabad Heavily Polluted, Yellow Alert Till March 20

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Tags: AQI improvementdelhi weatherMarch 2026 cold

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Delhi Weather Today: Chilly March Morning Breaks Six-Year Record, Rain Revives Atmosphere, AQI Now Satisfactory

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Delhi Weather Today: Chilly March Morning Breaks Six-Year Record, Rain Revives Atmosphere, AQI Now Satisfactory
Delhi Weather Today: Chilly March Morning Breaks Six-Year Record, Rain Revives Atmosphere, AQI Now Satisfactory
Delhi Weather Today: Chilly March Morning Breaks Six-Year Record, Rain Revives Atmosphere, AQI Now Satisfactory
Delhi Weather Today: Chilly March Morning Breaks Six-Year Record, Rain Revives Atmosphere, AQI Now Satisfactory

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