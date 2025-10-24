LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
delhi India US trade deal Sachin Sanghvi apple benjamin netanyahu Bihar elections 2025 afghanistan attack on pakistan asia cup 2025 afghanistan delhi India US trade deal Sachin Sanghvi apple benjamin netanyahu Bihar elections 2025 afghanistan attack on pakistan asia cup 2025 afghanistan delhi India US trade deal Sachin Sanghvi apple benjamin netanyahu Bihar elections 2025 afghanistan attack on pakistan asia cup 2025 afghanistan delhi India US trade deal Sachin Sanghvi apple benjamin netanyahu Bihar elections 2025 afghanistan attack on pakistan asia cup 2025 afghanistan
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
delhi India US trade deal Sachin Sanghvi apple benjamin netanyahu Bihar elections 2025 afghanistan attack on pakistan asia cup 2025 afghanistan delhi India US trade deal Sachin Sanghvi apple benjamin netanyahu Bihar elections 2025 afghanistan attack on pakistan asia cup 2025 afghanistan delhi India US trade deal Sachin Sanghvi apple benjamin netanyahu Bihar elections 2025 afghanistan attack on pakistan asia cup 2025 afghanistan delhi India US trade deal Sachin Sanghvi apple benjamin netanyahu Bihar elections 2025 afghanistan attack on pakistan asia cup 2025 afghanistan
LIVE TV
Home > India > Piyush Goyal Issues Strong Message Amid India-US Trade Deal Talks, Says ‘Will Not Sign Any…’

Piyush Goyal Issues Strong Message Amid India-US Trade Deal Talks, Says ‘Will Not Sign Any…’

Goyal made the remarks during the Berlin Global Dialogue while on an official visit to Germany, amid ongoing trade negotiations with major partners, including the United States and the European Union.

Piyush Goyal
Piyush Goyal

Published By: Shivam Verma
Published: October 24, 2025 16:00:25 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Piyush Goyal Issues Strong Message Amid India-US Trade Deal Talks, Says ‘Will Not Sign Any…’

India will not rush into any trade deals or accept conditions that limit its trade choices, Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Friday. He made the remarks during the Berlin Global Dialogue while on an official visit to Germany, amid ongoing trade negotiations with major partners, including the United States and the European Union.

Goyal stressed that trade agreements are not just about tariffs or market access. “Trade deals are for a longer duration. It’s not only about tariffs, it’s also about trust and a relationship. Trade deals are also about businesses,” he said.

He added that India’s approach is focused on long-term benefits rather than short-term gains.

India is currently negotiating a long-pending free trade agreement (FTA) with the European Union. Key differences remain over market access, environmental standards, and rules of origin. At the same time, talks with the United States are ongoing. Washington has imposed 50 per cent tariffs on some Indian exports, and both sides are working toward reducing barriers and boosting trade.

“We are in dialogue with the United States of America. Our teams are engaged. We recently had the commerce secretary visit the US, and he met with his counterparts. Talks are progressing, and we hope to work towards a fair and equitable agreement in the near future,” Goyal said. India and the US aim to increase bilateral trade to $500 billion by 2030.

Western nations, including the EU, UK, and the US, have asked India to reduce its imports of discounted Russian crude oil. They argue that these purchases support Moscow’s war efforts in Ukraine. India, however, defends its energy purchases as necessary for affordable supply and energy security.

ALSO READ: Tariffs On Indian Exports To US To Drop 15-16% Upon Trade Deal? New Report Claims…

First published on: Oct 24, 2025 4:00 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: home-hero-pos-5India US trade dealpiyush goyal

RELATED News

A Day Of Backward Politics In Bihar As PM Modi Remembers Karpoori Thakur, Congress Recalls Sitaram Kesri’s Contribution For 1st Time

Mahua Moitra Faces Backlash: Trolled Nationwide For Mocking Diwali, Calling Indians ‘Brain Dead’, Internet Erupts In Anger

‘Nayi Raftar Se Chalega Bihar Jab Phir Aayegi NDA Sarkar”: PM Modi Kickstarts His Election Campaign In Samastipur, Shoutout For Nitish Kumar, Watch

Who Was Vaishnav Krishnakumar? Indian-Origin Golden Visa Holder Dies After Suffering Cardiac Arrest In Dubai During Diwali

[OUT] | Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result 1 PM Today (24-10-2025) LIVE: 1st Prize Rs. 1 Crore Winner Ticket {39E 74487}- Check Complete Winner List and Prize Details

LATEST NEWS

BRIEF-Harvest Declares Big Pharma Split Corp. October 2025 Distribution

US singer Chris Brown in UK court for latest hearing over assault charge

Chelsea striker Delap close to return from hamstring injury, says Maresca

US singer Chris Brown in UK court for latest hearing over assault charge

Eating disorders abound among teens but here are some ways to help

UPDATE 1-Trilogy Metals says key permits re-issued for Alaska mining road

EU preliminarily finds Meta, TikTok in breach of transparency obligations

Breaking the Silence: Me No Pause Me Play Brings Menopause to the Big Screen for the First Time as Hindi Film in India

U.S. SECRETARY OF STATE RUBIO: HAMAS CANNOT BE INVOLVED IN GOVERNING GAZA IN THE FUTURE

How Delhi Police Busted ISIS Terrorists’ Plan To Target Several Spots In Delhi On Diwali

Piyush Goyal Issues Strong Message Amid India-US Trade Deal Talks, Says ‘Will Not Sign Any…’

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Piyush Goyal Issues Strong Message Amid India-US Trade Deal Talks, Says ‘Will Not Sign Any…’

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Piyush Goyal Issues Strong Message Amid India-US Trade Deal Talks, Says ‘Will Not Sign Any…’
Piyush Goyal Issues Strong Message Amid India-US Trade Deal Talks, Says ‘Will Not Sign Any…’
Piyush Goyal Issues Strong Message Amid India-US Trade Deal Talks, Says ‘Will Not Sign Any…’
Piyush Goyal Issues Strong Message Amid India-US Trade Deal Talks, Says ‘Will Not Sign Any…’

QUICK LINKS