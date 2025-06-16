Live Tv
Plane Mishap Diverted With Foam And Water? Saudia Airlines Aircraft Carrying 250 Hajj Pilgrims Experiences Glitch

Plane Mishap Diverted With Foam And Water? Saudia Airlines Aircraft Carrying 250 Hajj Pilgrims Experiences Glitch

A Saudia Airlines flight carrying 250 Hajj pilgrims faced a landing gear malfunction at Lucknow Airport, causing sparks and smoke on arrival. All passengers were safely evacuated after a swift emergency response controlled the hydraulic leak issue.

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Last Updated: June 16, 2025 09:54:09 IST

A Saudia Airlines aircraft carrying 250 Hajj pilgrims experienced a technical malfunction during landing at Lucknow’s Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport early Sunday morning.

Officials confirmed that the issue was linked to the aircraft’s landing gear system.

Flight Departs from Jeddah, Lands Amid Sparks and Smoke

Flight SV 3112 had taken off from Jeddah at 10:45 pm and arrived in Lucknow around 6:30 am. Soon after touchdown, airport sources reported that smoke and sparks were seen coming from the aircraft’s left-side wheel.

Pilot Alerts ATC and Ensures Safe Deboarding

Reacting promptly, the pilot halted the aircraft and notified air traffic control about the situation. The plane was then safely pushed back and relocated to a taxiway. All passengers and crew members were evacuated without any injuries.

The airport’s emergency crew arrived at the scene within minutes. Using foam and water, the team controlled the situation in just 20 minutes.

Authorities later identified a sudden hydraulic leak as the cause of the wheel’s overheating, which led to the visible smoke and sparks.

(More details are awaited on this story.)

