Plane Mishap Diverted With Foam And Water? Saudia Airlines Aircraft Carrying 250 Hajj Pilgrims Experiences Glitch

A Saudia Airlines aircraft carrying 250 Hajj pilgrims experienced a technical malfunction during landing at Lucknow’s Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport early Sunday morning.

Officials confirmed that the issue was linked to the aircraft’s landing gear system.

Flight Departs from Jeddah, Lands Amid Sparks and Smoke

Flight SV 3112 had taken off from Jeddah at 10:45 pm and arrived in Lucknow around 6:30 am. Soon after touchdown, airport sources reported that smoke and sparks were seen coming from the aircraft’s left-side wheel.

सऊदी से लखनऊ आए हज यात्रियों को परेशानी,प्लेन लैंडिंग के दौरान निकल रही थी चिंगारी।भगवान भरोसे गनीमत रही 250 यात्री सुरक्षित हैं। pic.twitter.com/tr7gFRyPSb — Pankaj (@AtWorkAmarUjala) June 15, 2025

Pilot Alerts ATC and Ensures Safe Deboarding

Reacting promptly, the pilot halted the aircraft and notified air traffic control about the situation. The plane was then safely pushed back and relocated to a taxiway. All passengers and crew members were evacuated without any injuries.

The airport’s emergency crew arrived at the scene within minutes. Using foam and water, the team controlled the situation in just 20 minutes.

Authorities later identified a sudden hydraulic leak as the cause of the wheel’s overheating, which led to the visible smoke and sparks.

(More details are awaited on this story.)