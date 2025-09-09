PM Modi conducts aerial survey of flood-hit areas of Punjab, meets affected in Gurdaspur

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], September 9 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi conducted an aerial survey of flood-hit areas of Punjab on Tuesday. He also interacted with personnel of the National and state Disaster Response Force as he assessed the flood situation in the state.

Punjab has seen widespread destruction due to the heavy rain in recent days. The state government has sought an immediate release of ₹60,000 crore in funds “stalled” by the Centre, crucial for the overall recovery of Punjab’s flood-battered economy.

PM Modi assessed the damage in Gurdaspur and other affected regions. Thereafter, he had an official review meeting in Gurdaspur with officials and elected representatives. PM Modi reviewed the relief and rehabilitation measures undertaken as well as assessed the damage that has occurred in Punjab.

The Prime Minister announced a financial assistance of Rs. 1600 crore for Punjab in addition to the Rs 12,000 crore already in the state’s kitty. There will be advance release of the second instalment of SDRF and PM Kisan Samman Nidhi.

The Prime Minister emphasized the need for a multi-dimensional approach to help the entire region and its people recover. This would include measures such as rebuilding homes under the PM Awas Yojana, restoring national highways, reconstructing schools, providing relief through the PMNRF, and distributing mini kits for livestock.

Recognizing the critical need to support the agricultural community, additional assistance will be provided specifically targeted at farmers who currently lack power connections. For bores which have been silted over or swept away, support for refurbishing would be extended under Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana on project mode, as per specific proposal from the State Government.

For bore pumps that are running on diesel, convergence with MNRE for solar panels & support will be facilitated for micro irrigation under Per Drop More Crop guidelines.

Under the Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana – Gramin, financial assistance will be extended under “Special Project” submitted by Government of Punjab for reconstruction of houses in rural areas to eligible households whose houses have been damaged due to floods.

Government schools damaged in the recent floods in Punjab will be financially supported under the Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan. The State Government is required to provide all requisite supporting information as per guidelines.

Construction of recharge structures for water harvesting will be undertaken extensively in Punjab under the Jal Sanchay Jan Bhagidari program. This will be aimed to repair damaged recharge structures and construct additional water harvesting structures. These efforts will enhance rainwater harvesting and ensure long-term water sustainability.

The Union Government has also sent Inter-Ministerial Central teams to visit Punjab to assess the extent of damage, and based on their detailed report further assistance will be considered.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi announced a financial assistance of Rs 1,500 crore for Himachal Pradesh after conducting an aerial survey of the flood-affected areas of the state.

According to the Prime Minister’s Office, there will be an advance release of the second instalment of SDRF and PM Kisan Samman Nidhi for the state to deal with the situation.

PM Modi also announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh to the next of kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 to the seriously injured in the flood and natural calamity.

After conducting the aerial survey, PM Modi had an official meeting in Kangra to review the relief and rehabilitation measures undertaken as well as assess the damage.

These would be achieved through multiple ways, such as rebuilding homes through the PM Awas Yojana, restoration of national highways, rebuilding schools, provision of relief under the PMNRF, and the release of Mini Kits for livestock.

Recognising the critical need to support the agricultural community, additional assistance will be provided specifically targeted at farmers who currently lack power connections, as per the PMO.

Under the PM Awas Yojana, geotagging of damaged houses will be done. This will facilitate accurate damage assessment and expedite the delivery of aid to those affected.

To ensure uninterrupted education, schools will be able to report and geotag damages, enabling timely assistance under the Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan.

Prime Minister Modi also met families who were affected by the calamity. He expressed his condolences and deep sorrow to the family members of those who have lost their lives. He stated that the Union Government will work closely with the State Government at this difficult time and extend all possible assistance. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.